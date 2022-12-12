News > Smart & Connected Life This Wireless Speaker Includes a Robust Battery That Can Charge Your Phone Promises 24 hours of use between power-ups By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 12, 2022 12:19PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Tronsmart is back with another portable speaker designed for parties and get-togethers, the Bang SE. The company makes some bold claims about the battery life on this speaker, saying it can pump out the jams for a full 24 hours before needing a quick power nap at the wall outlet. The battery isn’t just for blasting tunes, however, as this speaker also doubles as a mobile charging unit for your favorite gadgets, with various inputs for phones, tablets, and more. Tronsmart The primary draw here, however, is the speaker itself, with 40 watts of output, a pair of 3.10-inch full-range driver units, and a proprietary algorithm to intensify the bass response. The end result? A loud and crisp sound that should get the party pumping. To that end, these speakers also feature a number of integrated LED lights for an impromptu light show. Swaying to the beat for 24 continuous hours can lead to some drink spillage, so the Bang SE features an IPX6 water-resistance rating and ships with a built-in handle and removable strap for quick getaways. Tronsmart also says the speaker is resistant to both dust and humidity, making it perfect for your next rock-and-roll mausoleum crawl. The Bang SE is available now with an "early bird" price of $55, though that cost rises to $70 once the introductory offer ends. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit