This Nifty New Clock Uses AI to Create and Tell Personalized Bedtime Stories

Guess what? The same alarm clock that you use to wake your kids up for school in the morning can now tell them bedtime stories to put them to sleep at night.

The Loftie Clock launched a couple of months ago and was a hit due to its sleep-enhancing features, like light-based alarms, a suite of restful background sounds, and more. Now, the company has dropped a new Magic Storymaker feature for the device, which leverages AI and vocal mimicry to create and tell personalized stories.

All you have to do is head to an online portal and input parameters to shape the story. Once finished, the story gets beamed to your Loftie clock, where a very pleasant voice will recite the story that's been created. This is being advertised for bedtime stories but could be used at any time by anyone, young or old. You can hear some samples right here. They actually sound real and a far cry from Alexa and Siri's robotic drawl.

Loftie gives examples as to the types of stories available, and, well, it seems fairly infinite. The company details one story in which a child becomes the writing partner of film director Ryan Coogler and another in which Ken is missing, and Barbie must find him. There's also one about tigers in space re-enacting Pride and Prejudice.

Of course, the plotlines are only as crazy as you make them. After all, this is an AI product. The Loftie Clock is available now for $150, and the Magic Storymaker feature comes with the device.