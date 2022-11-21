This New Streaming Service Is Like Spotify for Classical Music Concerts

Deutsche Grammophon, which happens to be the world’s oldest record label, just launched a music streaming service called Stage+.

The subscription service has all of the bells and whistles of other music-streaming apps but with one key difference. Stage+ is exclusively for classical music. The service offers live performance streams, a massive video archive, and plenty of new audio releases.

Deutsche Grammophon

Deutsche Grammophon has partnered with famous opera companies, orchestras, concert halls, and festivals to bring weekly live performances to the platform. Users can search for video performances and audio recordings by title, movement, scene, composer, venue, or performer, so you should be able to quickly find what you are looking for.

Like most music-streaming platforms, the app lets you save and download your favorite tracks directly to your mobile device for offline viewing or listening.

"Stage+ will explore the limitless creative and curatorial possibilities that digital technologies have to offer to bring the creative work of DG's artists—and beyond—closer to their audience," says Deutsche Grammophon's Vice President of Consumer Business, Robert Zimmermann.

Stage+ is available on smart TVs, phones, tablets, and the web, with 4K video options and Dolby Atmos audio options for many tracks and performances. Additionally, the audio content is in Hi-Res Lossless format, making streams "virtually indistinguishable" from the original studio recordings.

The service costs $15 each month, though there is a free trial on offer right now for the classically curious.