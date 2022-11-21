News > Streaming This New Streaming Service Is Like Spotify for Classical Music Concerts Livestreams, archives, and new audio releases By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 21, 2022 11:23AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Deutsche Grammophon, which happens to be the world’s oldest record label, just launched a music streaming service called Stage+. The subscription service has all of the bells and whistles of other music-streaming apps but with one key difference. Stage+ is exclusively for classical music. The service offers live performance streams, a massive video archive, and plenty of new audio releases. Deutsche Grammophon Deutsche Grammophon has partnered with famous opera companies, orchestras, concert halls, and festivals to bring weekly live performances to the platform. Users can search for video performances and audio recordings by title, movement, scene, composer, venue, or performer, so you should be able to quickly find what you are looking for. Like most music-streaming platforms, the app lets you save and download your favorite tracks directly to your mobile device for offline viewing or listening. "Stage+ will explore the limitless creative and curatorial possibilities that digital technologies have to offer to bring the creative work of DG's artists—and beyond—closer to their audience," says Deutsche Grammophon's Vice President of Consumer Business, Robert Zimmermann. Stage+ is available on smart TVs, phones, tablets, and the web, with 4K video options and Dolby Atmos audio options for many tracks and performances. Additionally, the audio content is in Hi-Res Lossless format, making streams "virtually indistinguishable" from the original studio recordings. The service costs $15 each month, though there is a free trial on offer right now for the classically curious. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit