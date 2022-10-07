This New Portable Gaming Console Also Wants to Be Your Best Friend

British developer Go Games just announced the follow-up to its modestly popular gaming handheld, the TRDR Pocket, though this is anything but a simple specs upgrade.



The TRDR Series II is outfitted with an AI-driven personality that is capable of human-like conversation, which the company says "extends beyond the weather and identifying songs. "As a matter of fact, Go Games says that this is "the first handheld games console to harbor the world's most sophisticated AI."

Go Games

Here is how it works. The TRDR Series II is available in three versions with three distinct personalities (and color schemes to match.) You'll have your choice of Scarlet, Julia, and Tony, though the company has not given any details as to the specifics of each personality beyond name and gender.

Go Games has, however, said each personality will act as an "indispensable everyday assistant" that allows for meaningful conversation, suggesting the console could be used as a mental health tool.

Go Games

Beyond your new AI bestie, this is also a handheld gaming console with some decent specs. The Android-powered device boasts a snappy 1080p display, a Helio P60 processor, 4GB of RAM, 12 hours of battery life, and around 200GB of internal storage. It also offers cloud storage with end-to-end encryption.

Just like the previous iteration, the exterior is a Gameboy-esque design with six buttons, a D-pad, and a control stick. These handhelds are available to order now for $400. A personality test on the company’s website suggests which of the three AIs will be the best fit.