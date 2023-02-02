This New Gaming Mouse Weighs Only 1.7 Ounces, Offers Hefty Features

Razer's newest gaming mouse promises performance and features in a lightweight package with no compromises.

A new press release from Razer highlights the peripheral company's latest gaming mouse, the Viper Mini Signature Edition. Weighing in at roughly 1.7 ounces, Razer calls it "a master-grade gaming peripheral" that packs in the kind of gaming features you'd expect from the company while weighing less than the best gaming mice of the year.

Razer

Razer accomplished the lighter design using an injection-molded magnesium alloy frame that doesn't sacrifice durability. The frame is pre-treated against corrosion during construction, and the device measures around 4.7 inches long by 2.4 inches wide and approximately 1.5 inches thick.

And, of course, it carries many of Razer's high-end hardware features like a 30K optical sensor for more precise control. It also boasts a 4000 Hz wireless polling rate for better speed and overall performance, despite the lack of a physical connection.

The Viper Mini SE also offers up to 60 hours of battery life, and can supposedly reach a full charge in less than 90 minutes.

Razer

How Much Is a Razer Mouse?

The Viper Mini Signature Edition gaming mouse will carry an MSRP of $279.99 and be available directly through Razer's website at 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT) on Saturday, February 11.

It comes with a pre-paired wireless dongle, a set of mouse feet from Gorilla Glass, two sets of grip tape with two alcohol prep pads, and a microfiber cloth for cleaning the optical sensor.