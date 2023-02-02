News > Gaming This New Gaming Mouse Weighs Only 1.7 Ounces, Offers Hefty Features And the injection molded magnesium alloy frame is beautiful By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 2, 2023 01:33PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Razer's newest gaming mouse promises performance and features in a lightweight package with no compromises. A new press release from Razer highlights the peripheral company's latest gaming mouse, the Viper Mini Signature Edition. Weighing in at roughly 1.7 ounces, Razer calls it "a master-grade gaming peripheral" that packs in the kind of gaming features you'd expect from the company while weighing less than the best gaming mice of the year. Razer Razer accomplished the lighter design using an injection-molded magnesium alloy frame that doesn't sacrifice durability. The frame is pre-treated against corrosion during construction, and the device measures around 4.7 inches long by 2.4 inches wide and approximately 1.5 inches thick. And, of course, it carries many of Razer's high-end hardware features like a 30K optical sensor for more precise control. It also boasts a 4000 Hz wireless polling rate for better speed and overall performance, despite the lack of a physical connection. The Viper Mini SE also offers up to 60 hours of battery life, and can supposedly reach a full charge in less than 90 minutes. Razer How Much Is a Razer Mouse? The Viper Mini Signature Edition gaming mouse will carry an MSRP of $279.99 and be available directly through Razer's website at 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT) on Saturday, February 11. It comes with a pre-paired wireless dongle, a set of mouse feet from Gorilla Glass, two sets of grip tape with two alcohol prep pads, and a microfiber cloth for cleaning the optical sensor. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit