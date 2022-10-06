News > Internet & Security This New App Offers Two-Factor Authentication for Shared Accounts Simplifying the log-in process By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 6, 2022 01:08PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Group2FA has just launched an app for two-factor authentication for shared accounts, helping to simplify the login process for apps that require robust authentication. In other words, you won’t have to constantly hand out one-time passcodes to friends and family whenever they want to use a shared service. The Group2FA App completely reinvents how secure two-factor passcodes are received and distributed. Group2FA Here's how it works: Once everyone in your circle activates the app, it sends out in-app notifications, push notifications, or text messages with one-time passcodes. Everything is done inside Group2FA, and the app itself disseminates the information to the services you and your group use. In other words, you will still have to deal with one-time passcodes sent to multiple people, but not in a million different apps with a million different passwords. The primary account holder won't even receive a notification when someone else wants to access the service, as the app handles the heavy lifting. Look at it like a password manager but for two-factor authentication. “Our patent-pending Group2FA App is a secure, hassle-free way to ensure that trusted members of a shared account receive login verification codes at the same time—streamlining the Two-Factor Authentication process,” Kevin Goldstein, the Founder of Group2FA, said in the press release. The app is available now and is free to download but not free to use. There are two subscription plans available. The Basic plan costs $4 per month and services three people simultaneously. The Premium plan costs $6 per month and serves five people at once. Both plans start with a two-week free trial. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit