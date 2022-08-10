News > Smart & Connected Life This Lumina Tech Desk Has an Embedded Screen and That’s Not All Wireless charging, built-in timers, and adjustable height, oh my By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 10, 2022 01:35PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Webcam company Lumina has posed the question: what if electronic device hub functionality (and more) was just, like, built into your desk? Lumina may be best known for its 4K webcam, but the company announced that it's branching out in a big way. As in, physically big, because it's working on the Lumina Desk—something that could best be categorized as a "smart desk." Lumina The Lumina Desk's most prominent feature is its always-on built-in ambient digital display, which Lumina also lists as being fingerprint-resistant. Think of it as a digital alternative to having a desk calendar, but it's also more than that because you can use it for task lists, weather, social media feeds, or just about any other available apps. Lumina Beyond that, the desk has wireless Qi-charging across two separate 20-inch pads, in addition to six separate power outlets, six USB-C charging ports, and lots of space to hide your device cables. The aluminum and stainless steel legs can also be adjusted (manually or on a programmed schedule) for a height between 30 and 47-inches. So you can use it as a standard desk, a standing desk, or adjust between the two as needed (or for the sake of your health). Reservations for the Lumina Desk are open now, with models available for both Windows and Mac-compatible platforms. A release date and final price, however, have not been revealed yet as it's still in the developmental stages. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit