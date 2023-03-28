News > Smart & Connected Life This Eye-Catching Smart Speaker Was Inspired by Volcanic Lava Rock Obsidian by Pantheone Audio is as much art as it is function By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 28, 2023 04:00AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Australian design firm Pantheone One just announced a smart speaker heavy on unique aesthetics. The Obsidian bluetooth speaker was inspired by the lava rock of the same name and boasts an eye-catching teardrop design that looks more like a vase or a sculpture than a speaker. The Obsidian speaker is available in both black and white designs with a handcrafted, high-density resin cabinet, according to a press release shared with Lifewire. Pantheone Audio Obsidian has some decent specs underneath the hood to accompany that distinctive design. The speaker features a powerful internal woofer and two silk dome tweeters, increasing the nuance of sound. This wireless speaker integrates with Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and WiFi, allowing instant streaming from Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, Apple Music, and, you know, all the rest. Obsidian speakers connect wirelessly to other speakers, including other Obsidians, to create room-scale sound or to play spatial audio tracks. This is also a smart speaker, so built-in Alexa functionality exists for playing music and controlling smart home automation. Pantheone Audio The affiliated iOS and Android Pantheone app allows for even more customized controls and the built-in battery gets 15 hours of use per charge. "Pantheone Audio is dedicated to bringing to market audio devices that offer unique handcrafted designs that harmonize their surroundings and acoustically deliver the listener into a world of pure audio," said Oren Adani, founder and CEO of Pantheone Audio. "Today, we expand on that offering by introducing Obsidian, a device that they can place anywhere in their home to add style and flair.” With all of this style and flair, however, comes a price tag to match. A single Obsidian speaker costs $1,400. They are available for order directly from the Pantheone Audio website. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit