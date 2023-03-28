This Eye-Catching Smart Speaker Was Inspired by Volcanic Lava Rock

Australian design firm Pantheone One just announced a smart speaker heavy on unique aesthetics.

The Obsidian bluetooth speaker was inspired by the lava rock of the same name and boasts an eye-catching teardrop design that looks more like a vase or a sculpture than a speaker. The Obsidian speaker is available in both black and white designs with a handcrafted, high-density resin cabinet, according to a press release shared with Lifewire.

Pantheone Audio

Obsidian has some decent specs underneath the hood to accompany that distinctive design. The speaker features a powerful internal woofer and two silk dome tweeters, increasing the nuance of sound. This wireless speaker integrates with Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and WiFi, allowing instant streaming from Spotify, Pandora, Tidal, Apple Music, and, you know, all the rest.

Obsidian speakers connect wirelessly to other speakers, including other Obsidians, to create room-scale sound or to play spatial audio tracks. This is also a smart speaker, so built-in Alexa functionality exists for playing music and controlling smart home automation.

Pantheone Audio

The affiliated iOS and Android Pantheone app allows for even more customized controls and the built-in battery gets 15 hours of use per charge.

"Pantheone Audio is dedicated to bringing to market audio devices that offer unique handcrafted designs that harmonize their surroundings and acoustically deliver the listener into a world of pure audio," said Oren Adani, founder and CEO of Pantheone Audio. "Today, we expand on that offering by introducing Obsidian, a device that they can place anywhere in their home to add style and flair.”

With all of this style and flair, however, comes a price tag to match. A single Obsidian speaker costs $1,400. They are available for order directly from the Pantheone Audio website.