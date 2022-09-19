This 360 Degree Dash Cam Promises to Protect You From All Angles

Smart car electronics company 70mai is making what it says is the first dash cam that can provide a rotatable 360-degree view.

70mai has released the Dash Cam Omni, which the company says is a first because of its ability to rotate 360 degrees. According to the company's press release, "Our team has overcome unprecedented challenges and technical issues" to fully realize the electric motor-powered rotation. But now, the rotation capability offers the Dash Cam Omni a complete view of the vehicle with "no blind spots," except for areas blocked by drivers, passengers, or car parts.

70mai

The Omni supports 1080p resolution at 30 to 60 frames per second, with frequencies of 50, 55, and 60Hz. It also utilizes PureCel Plus-S HDR for improved night and low-light vision, and can adjust both exposure and image noise for clearer imagery in less than ideal lighting conditions. The Omni also has voice control options (in English), so you can operate it hands-free while driving.



Provided you have either the Hardwire Kit or 4G Hardwire Kit installed, you'll be able to get a bit more functionality out of the Omni. With the proper add-on, it will also be able to detect a collision and automatically record two seconds of video beforehand, so it doesn't miss any details. And when parked, it will detect and follow any "suspicious figures" around your vehicle.

70mai

Pre-orders for the Dash Cam Omni will open in October, but you can sign up to receive updates through 70mai. According to the site, signing up will also get you 40% off of (presumably) a Dash Cam Omni, though it's unclear how much that equates to, as the company hasn't revealed pricing details yet.