5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Gaming Laptop

A gaming laptop is the perfect way to enjoy playing the latest games while on the move or in a home where space is at a premium. With numerous brands and different configurations to consider, it can be intimidating to know where to look first.



Our buying guide will help you figure out which gaming laptop to buy, looking at your specific needs, along with budget, and other features you may need to consider.



What Is a Gaming Laptop?

Much like when picking out a gaming PC, a gaming laptop initially seems a lot like a regular laptop. However, the difference is a gaming laptop is designed with gaming in mind. An average laptop skips providing users with a dedicated graphics card and often has fairly limited cooling systems so it can't handle the heat generated when playing games.



Instead, if you want to play the latest games while on the move, you need a gaming laptop. By including hardware such as a dedicated graphics card, effective cooling, and enhanced specs elsewhere means a gaming laptop can provide the same experience as a gaming PC but on the move.



5 Gaming Laptop Specs to Consider When Buying a Gaming Laptop

When buying a gaming laptop, there are some key factors to consider that differ from buying a regular laptop. It's important to buy a balanced gaming laptop that offers all the specifications you need for a good gaming experience, particularly as it's often impossible to upgrade the hardware in a laptop after you have bought it.



Here are the key areas you need to consider before you buy a new gaming laptop:

Graphics card

Processor/RAM

Display and its features

Size

Keyboard



What Kind of Graphics Card Should a Gaming Laptop Have?

As with a gaming PC, the most important component of a gaming laptop is its graphics card. While you need well balanced hardware alongside that (as we'll see later), a graphics card is the heart of a gaming setup and is vital ensuring you can play games at high resolutions and at the highest detail level possible. Typically one of the most expensive components in a gaming laptop, it's worth paying for the best one you can afford.



Look for a card capable of playing at 1080p resolution as a minimum with 4K resolution recommended if you can afford it. Also, pick out the most powerful GPU processor you can afford, as well as the most GPU RAM you can afford.



Two companies provide graphics cards for laptops: AMD and Nvidia. Currently, Nvidia provides the best graphics cards with the RTX 30-series leading the way. For laptops, the highest end graphics card you can find is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.



Typically though, more gaming laptops include the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or 3060 graphics card instead. If you want to play games at 4K resolutions or at ultra high detail levels, you need a RTX 30-series graphics card.



AMD also offers a range of graphics cards often best suited if you're on a tighter budget. The RX 6000 series range is worth looking at and can be quite high-end if you wish to spend more. However, the RX 6000 series is generally best regarded for playing games at 1080p resolutions with slightly lower detail levels.



If you wish to play games like Fortnite, the latest Call of Duty games, or Final Fantasy XIV, any of these cards will suffice as these games scale down to 1080p well. However, if you want to play more advanced looking games like Cyberpunk 2077, you will need higher-end GPU.



Generally, the higher the number the card is named, the better performance. Older laptops may offer a GeForce RTX 20-series graphics card which is powerful but older than the GeForce RTX 30-series. ideally, you want to invest in the newest technology as it is not possible to upgrade a graphics card in a laptop at a later date.



The most advanced RTX 3080 Ti graphics card can add around $1,000-$1,500 to the price of a laptop meaning it's often better value for gamers to opt for a RTX 3070 graphics card which reduces the price substantially.



Whichever graphics card you choose, check to see how much memory is on the card. A graphics card with 12GB of RAM is likely to perform better than one with 4 or 8GB of RAM. GPU RAM, also known as VRAM (video random access memory) is a specific type of RAM that works to assist your system's graphics card. It's not possible to upgrade VRAM at a later date and the more you have, the faster your graphics card can perform.



Which Processor and RAM Should a Gaming Laptop Have?

When choosing a processor, Intel and AMD are the two options for a gaming laptop. Both offer powerful processors for gaming and generally your budget is the deciding factor which you decide to buy.



As with graphics cards, the higher the number, typically, the better the processor is.



A processor is also called a CPU and it's the brain of your computer. It deals with interpreting and executing data before displaying the results on screen. Modern processors offer multiple cores which work like processors within processors. These cores can multitask more effectively with each core offering a certain speed. Most CPUs have between four and eight cores.



AMD has its Ryzen 5 series which is common place in gaming but there's also the Ryzen 9 series for more high-end gaming. Intel has the i9 range for high-end gaming, while there is also the i5 and i7 for more affordable gaming. In terms of core and processing speed, aim as high as you can afford.



Computer RAM works like VRAM but instead of assisting your GPU, it helps the computer's CPU. The more RAM you have, the more effectively your computer can retrieve temporary information which improves speed and performance for you. When gaming, it can mean levels load faster and details load up in-game quickly.



For a gaming laptop, you really need 16GB of RAM. While those people buying a budget gaming laptop can make do with 8GB of RAM, 16GB is pretty much required for good performance and ensuring there are no bottlenecks when loading new data.



As with regular RAM, the performance of RAM in a gaming laptop is not solely dependent on the quantity. Speed is also a factor with different types of RAM available. DDR5 is the latest and fastest RAM but many systems still use DDR4. Anything lower than DDR4 is too old for gaming and should be avoided.



What Display Should a Gaming Laptop Have?

A gaming laptop has its display built into the system so, as with many other components, it's not possible to upgrade at a later date. While you can plug an external monitor or screen into a gaming laptop, it's a good idea to have a high-end display to match the components you've chosen.



For a gaming laptop, response times and refresh rates are important. A basic display offers a refresh rate of 60Hz but a good gaming laptop display offers 120Hz or higher. Combined with a low response time such as 1-3ms, it means the games you play run more smoothly. A low refresh rate can cause issues with motion blur when playing fast-paced games and a high response time can cause issues when responding quickly to a game's actions.



There's also the question of panels. Some high-end gaming laptops offer a 4K screen with a much higher resolution than a standard HD display. This can increase the price by a few hundred dollars but it means a sharper image. If your choice of gaming laptop has a high-end graphics card, you'll miss out on a great picture if the screen does not match its quality.



Marcus Windstorm / Getty Images

How Portable Should My Gaming Laptop Be?

Gaming laptops are often a little bulkier than the average laptop as the required higher-end hardware and cooling system is simply bigger than what you'd find in a typical laptop.



Look for a system as slim as you can afford as well as lightweight. Also, keep an eye out for a laptop's battery life. Often, gaming laptops suffer from quite low battery life so if portability is everything, you may need to aim for a lower set of specs to ensure the battery will last more than a couple of hours away from a power source.



Are There Better Gaming Laptop Keyboards?

Some gaming laptops such as those made by Razer or Alienware offer mechanical keyboards.

A mechanical keyboard has physical switches beneath the keys so they're noisier but far more satisfying (as well as accurate) to use. Highly durable, they work particularly well when gaming and such extras can be a useful way of gaining the edge when playing games on your gaming laptop.



Who Should Buy a Gaming Laptop?

Not everyone needs a gaming laptop but there are a few key types of gamers that will benefit most.

Students and travellers. If you regularly travel between two locations such as between school and home, or simply for work, a gaming laptop means you can still play PC games while on the move. It's a great way of using your traveling time more productively, or being able to take your gaming setup wherever you go.

If you regularly travel between two locations such as between school and home, or simply for work, a gaming laptop means you can still play PC games while on the move. It's a great way of using your traveling time more productively, or being able to take your gaming setup wherever you go. People with limited space. If you share an apartment with others, live in a dorm, or simply have limited space at home, a gaming laptop can help here. Instead of needing to find permanent room for a monitor, tower, and accessories, you can move the laptop between rooms and find a simple place to store it.

If you share an apartment with others, live in a dorm, or simply have limited space at home, a gaming laptop can help here. Instead of needing to find permanent room for a monitor, tower, and accessories, you can move the laptop between rooms and find a simple place to store it. Gamers with mobility issues. Sitting at a desk while gaming isn't always convenient and can be an issue for those with mobility problems. Being able to sit on a sofa with a gaming laptop can be simpler and more comfortable.



What Should I Do After I Buy a Gaming Laptop?

After you've bought a new gaming laptop, there are a few other things you may wish to do. Here's a quick overview.



Buy new peripherals. While your keyboard and mouse is built into your gaming laptop, it's still a good idea to buy some extras. Purchasing a games controller and headset is near essential these days. It's possible to use games console controllers with your gaming laptop, as well as purchase wireless or wired headsets so you can enjoy more immersive sound.

While your keyboard and mouse is built into your gaming laptop, it's still a good idea to buy some extras. Purchasing a games controller and headset is near essential these days. It's possible to use games console controllers with your gaming laptop, as well as purchase wireless or wired headsets so you can enjoy more immersive sound. Buy some games. You need games. If there are games you couldn't run before, you will be able to now.

You need games. If there are games you couldn't run before, you will be able to now. Buy a case. A gaming laptop is expensive yet somewhat fragile. If you plan on traveling often with it, buy a case to keep it safe. Look for one with reliable padding, military grade protection, and straps to make it easy for you to carry around. Extras like additional pockets or other ways to store accessories and cables are also useful.



More Tips for Buying a Gaming Laptop

Before you buy a gaming laptop, there are some final things to consider.



Do you need a gaming laptop? Gaming laptops look cool and appealing but not everyone needs one. Do you already have a gaming PC set up at home? In which case, you may not need a gaming laptop. Only buy one if you travel often or you don't already have a desktop setup.

Gaming laptops look cool and appealing but not everyone needs one. Do you already have a gaming PC set up at home? In which case, you may not need a gaming laptop. Only buy one if you travel often or you don't already have a desktop setup. Plan your budget. Like with any major technological purchase, it's possible to spend hundreds or thousands on a gaming laptop. If you rarely play PC games, you don't need a $4,000 laptop but if it's your main source of entertainment and you can afford it, it could be worthwhile future proofing.

Like with any major technological purchase, it's possible to spend hundreds or thousands on a gaming laptop. If you rarely play PC games, you don't need a $4,000 laptop but if it's your main source of entertainment and you can afford it, it could be worthwhile future proofing. Look for extra features. Some gaming laptops focus on offering enhanced cooling or an ergonomic design that makes it easier for longer gaming sessions. If you're the kind of gamer that loses a day to the latest release, both may be worth spending extra these features.