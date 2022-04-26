5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Graphics Card

Price Range What You Can Expect $200-$300 Can handle games that don't involve high-end graphics and older games. Best for users who don't need to play games at high resolution and those looking to edit small or short videos. $300-$500 Able to play the latest games, but you may need to adjust resolutions and detail levels to ensure no risk of stuttering—best for gamers happy to play at 1080p. Video editing is also best suited at 1080p quality. $1000+ Able to play the latest games at a high resolution, including 4K gaming. Also, future-proofed, so future games will play well using such a card—ideal for 4K video editing.



Most players and editors will be happy with a $300-$500 graphics card.

What Processor and Memory Does a Graphics Card Need?

Graphics cards come from two brands: AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce. Currently, Nvidia provides the best graphics cards with the RTX 30-series of graphics cards.

If money is no object, the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is the best. However, the 3060 or 3070 is often far more affordable, with the 3050 even easier to attain.

For someone looking to play games at 4K resolutions or edit 4K videos, the RTX 30-series is the best option due to its powerful processor.



However, it is also worth considering the AMD Radeon RX 6000 range if you have a slimmer budget. These cards can play games at 1080p resolution with lower graphic detail levels and handle editing 1080p videos.



In both cases, the higher the number, the better the card. For instance, the GeForce 20-series GPU/processor is worth considering, but it's older yet cheaper than the 30-series range.



In a similar vein, the larger amount of memory, the better. Graphics cards use GPU RAM known as VRAM (video random access memory), with cheaper cards offering 4GB or 8GB while the best provide you with 12GB.

Unlike regular RAM, it works solely with the graphics card to ensure you get better detail levels and quality.



Chiradech / Getty Images

Are You Using a Laptop or Desktop?

If you own a desktop PC, you have more options for upgrading your graphics card, but it's essential to check that your PC is compatible. For example, ensure your PC's power supply offers enough power and the correct connector type. Also, be aware of the card's form factor to make sure the card will fit into your existing computer.

Powerful graphics cards often have large heatsinks and fans, which can take up a lot of room.



Graphics cards connect via PCI Express sockets on your PC's motherboard, but be sure to check your motherboard is up to date and has the relevant speed of PCIe to ensure the graphics card runs to the best of its ability.

To be clear: There's a good chance a graphics card is physically compatible with your PC's motherboard, but the motherboard can't move the data generated by the graphics card quickly enough. So you don't see any gains in performance (just an emptier wallet).

It's also helpful to check what displays the card supports, such as HDMI or DisplayPort. Different cards offer different numbers of ports.



Laptop users can't upgrade the graphics card internally, but buying an external graphics card is possible. These tend to be much more expensive, so, for many users, it's a better value to buy a new laptop for gaming or video editing purposes.



Alistair Berg / Getty Images

What Features Are There With Graphics Cards?

Check the features a graphics card has before buying it. For instance, you want it to match up with the rest of your PC's specs and your monitor.



While you may buy a graphics card capable of running games at 4K resolution, if your system's processor is aging and unable to keep up, you won't reap the benefits of the graphics card.

Also, if your gaming monitor is older, it may struggle to keep up with the resolutions offered by the card.



It's also helpful to think about the refresh rate of your monitor. A monitor that can only achieve a refresh rate of 60Hz won't work as well with the latest graphics card.



GeForce RTX 20-series and Radeon RX 6000 cards and above can use ray tracing, which offers natural lighting and shadows, providing the rest of your system is reasonably robust.



How Readily Available Are the Latest Graphics Cards?

Due to supply chain issues, not all the latest graphics cards are always available. When they are, they can often be priced well above retail prices due to demand.



Don't set your heart on a high-demand graphics card, as you may be waiting a long time for the supply to return. Be flexible with your purchase.



When you see the one best for your needs, buy it as it's likely to sell fast.



Who Should Buy a Graphics Card?

Not everyone needs a dedicated graphics card. Here's who will benefit from one.



Avid gamers. Keen gamers want to enjoy their favorite games at a high resolution and with a great detail level. You need a dedicated graphics card to play the most demanding games like Forza Horizon 5 or Cyberpunk 2077.

Keen gamers want to enjoy their favorite games at a high resolution and with a great detail level. You need a dedicated graphics card to play the most demanding games like Forza Horizon 5 or Cyberpunk 2077. Video editors. If you enjoy editing videos for pleasure or business, you need a good quality dedicated graphics card, particularly when editing videos at 4K resolutions.

If you enjoy editing videos for pleasure or business, you need a good quality dedicated graphics card, particularly when editing videos at 4K resolutions. Streamers. Typically, people watch streaming content from players who can exhibit the games at their best quality. On Twitch, you want to be able to play a game quickly and at a decent quality level. No one will want to watch a streamer struggle to load a game or switch between stages.

What Should I Do After I Buy a Graphics Card?

If you've just bought a new graphics card, there are a few things you may wish to do immediately afterward.



Buy a new monitor. If your existing monitor is aging, you won't get the best out of your graphics card. Upgrade to a new one capable of the resolution the graphics card provides and a high refresh rate or low input lag. Those features mean less risk of motion blur or an ugly-looking picture.

If your existing monitor is aging, you won't get the best out of your graphics card. Upgrade to a new one capable of the resolution the graphics card provides and a high refresh rate or low input lag. Those features mean less risk of motion blur or an ugly-looking picture. Buy new PC components. Buy new components if you've upgraded to a new graphics card and realized your system is still a little sluggish. Buying something like a new CPU or extra RAM can make a difference in ensuring your game or video editing session runs more smoothly.

Buy new components if you've upgraded to a new graphics card and realized your system is still a little sluggish. Buying something like a new CPU or extra RAM can make a difference in ensuring your game or video editing session runs more smoothly. Buy a new game. Even if you've bought a graphics card to edit video, it's a great idea to treat yourself to a new game. You can showcase how much better performance is now you have a new graphics card.



Need PC components? We have the reviews: Processors

Video cards

More Tips for Buying a Graphics Card

Before you decide to buy a graphics card, there are a few other things you may wish to consider.



Do you need a graphics card? If you don't play many demanding games or edit videos, your current setup may be sufficient. Don't buy a new graphics card if your work/play won't take advantage of it. Use your money for other components you are more likely to benefit from (bigger monitor, faster SSD, etc.).



If you don't play many demanding games or edit videos, your current setup may be sufficient. Don't buy a new graphics card if your work/play won't take advantage of it. Use your money for other components you are more likely to benefit from (bigger monitor, faster SSD, etc.). A prebuilt system may be better. Graphics cards often cost a lot, but you can often save cash instead of purchasing an individual component by buying a new prebuilt system. Check to see if it is better to buy a whole new system than one part of it.



Graphics cards often cost a lot, but you can often save cash instead of purchasing an individual component by buying a new prebuilt system. Check to see if it is better to buy a whole new system than one part of it. Check system requirements. If there are specific games you wish to play, it's worth checking something like Can You Run It to see which graphics card you require and any other components to help speed up a game's performance.