These New True Wireless Headphones Get Their Power From the Sun And from artificial light sources, too By Rob Rich Published on December 14, 2022 11:59AM EST Urbanista's solar-powered Phoenix earbuds are officially available, so you can see how the hypothetical "endless playtime" works for you. Word of the Urbanista Phoenix got out earlier this summer, but today marks the first time the earbuds have been made available for sale. So if you're interested in how the solar-charging elements work for something smaller than a pair of over-the-ear headphones, this is your chance. Urbanista Unlike Urbanist's Los Angeles headphones, which can utilize indoor and outdoor light to charge itself directly, Phoenix earbuds have to rely on the charging case due to their size. So while the earbuds don't recharge via solar power, the charging case does. Meaning that, as long as you can put the buds back in their housing and it's exposed to light of any kind, you won't run out of juice. Aside from solar power, Phoenix earbuds also offer active noise-canceling and noise-reducing microphones. They can detect when they're placed in your ear, automatically turn off, support multipoint connections, and carry an IPX4 water resistance rating (against splashes, light rain, etc.). Urbanista Urbanista also claims they can manage up to eight hours of playtime before needing to recharge, and they offer a reserve battery time of up to 34 hours. You can order Urbanista's Phoenix earbuds today, in either Midnight Black or Desert Rose colors, for $149. Either choice comes with the earbuds, a self-charging case, a USB-C charging cable, three sizes of silicone tips, and a necklace strap.