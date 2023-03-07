These New Sonos Smart Speakers Boast Improved Sound and Updated Forms

Two new wireless smart speakers are on the way from Sonos, featuring a variety of audio-enhancing features and options.

Sonos announced a pair of new Era series wireless speakers: The Era 300, which supports Dolby Atmos, and the more compact (and update to the Sonos One) Era 100. Both of the new smart speakers promise Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as an updated touch-based interface.

Sonos

Spatial Audio is a big part of what the Era 300 offers, utilizing six drivers and multi-channel surround sound to enhance the audio for home theaters and other sound systems. A pair of Era 300s can also be connected to soundbars like the Sonos Beam to push simulated immersion even further.

The Sonos 100 acts as an updated replacement to the Sonos One, now providing stereo sound via two built-in tweeters—along with a bigger mid-woofer for deeper bass than its predecessor. As with the Era 300, two Era 100s can be paired with a soundbar to act as a surround sound system, but the Era 100 features a more compact design that affords more shelf (or counter) space.

Sonos

Both new speakers utilize an updated interface over older Sonos models, with a screenless interface you can tap and slide to control playback, volume, and pairing. They both also support wireless connections over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, as well as manual connections to some audio devices via aux cable.



You can preorder the Era 300 and the Era 100 directly from Sonos today in either black or white, priced at $449 and $249, respectively. Both speaker models will be releasing globally on Tuesday, March 28.