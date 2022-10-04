News > Computers These New Computer Accessories Might Make It Easier for You to Work Remotely With a mouse, keyboard, and powerbank to choose from By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 4, 2022 11:24AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Laptop accessory company Xebec, makers of the portable Tri-Screen attachment, have three new accessories to keep you working from anywhere. Xebec's Tri-Screen itself is a collapsible, travel-sized mini monitor back you can adjust and slip over your laptop to give you two additional screens while you work. But what if you need a little more than three screens to get the job done? That's where Xebec's trio of new accessories—a keyboard, mouse, and power bank—comes in. Xebec The Keyboard is a 6.8mm (about 0.27 inches) thin, full-sized, wireless keyboard you can keep with you for those times when a more compact laptop keyboard doesn't quite cut it. You can connect it to a Mac, Windows PC, Linux system, Chromebook, or even an iOS device using built-in Bluetooth 5.1. And it's rechargeable, claiming a 200 mAh battery life. The Mouse also connects to a Mac, Windows PC, Linux system, Chromebook, or iOS device using Bluetooth 5.1, along with a stated battery life of 500 mAh. But beyond that, The Mouse also offers 4-way scrolling, adjustable sensitivity with a dedicated DPI button, and buttons for forward and back navigation. Xebec Finally there's The PowerBank, which is a 3.7V, 74Wh battery weighing less than a pound, offering 20,000 mAh along with charging ports for both 60W USB-C and 22.5W USB-A (though it only includes a USB-C charging cable). It's intended to charge anything that can be powered up to 60W with a USB-C or USB-A connection and claims up to seven full smartphone charges or 1.5 full laptop charges. All of Xebec's new accessories are available to order directly through the company. The Mouse is $79, The PowerBank is $89, and The Keyboard is $99. The Keyboard is shipping now, but The Mouse starts shipping October 7, and The PowerBank ships on October 10. There are also several bundles available priced from $158 (The Mouse and The Keyboard) to $695 (The Pro). Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit