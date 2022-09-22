News > Smart & Connected Life These New Bone Conducting Headphones May Help You Smash Your Fitness Goals Bluetooth multipoint lets you sync to two devices at once By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 22, 2022 11:43AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Haylou has upgraded its popular PurFree bone-conduction headphones with new features to fit modern fitness enthusiasts. The PurFree BC01 headphones offer a lightweight and comfortable fit and stellar sound without ever going in your ear canal due to the magic of bone conduction tech. These headphones, and others like them, use the wearer’s cheekbones to conduct sound waves, with the speakers sitting near but not in the ear. Haylou Why does this design benefit fitness activities? When you exercise, you sweat a lot, and this moisture seeps into the ear canal and can reduce the lifespan of traditional in-ear headphones. Bone conduction models encounter barely a drop of sweat, making them ideal for lengthy exercise sessions. Additionally, having the ear canals open lets users naturally hear the world around them, as needed, which is helpful when running or cycling in busy environments. There are more features here to benefit users of all types, including Bluetooth multipoint technology, so you can have multiple audio devices wirelessly connected at once. The new PurFree headphones have also been designed to integrate with glasses, so you won’t be fumbling on the ground every five seconds looking for fallen items. Haylou The battery lasts ten hours per charge, with a 10-minute quick charge option to squeeze out two additional hours of use. These headphones are water-resistant, made from skin-friendly silicone, and boast a light and compact form factor. The Haylou PurFree headphones are available now on Amazon and directly from the manufacturer for $120. There is only one color for now, black, but the company says more options will be forthcoming later in the year. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit