There’s Now an Official Free Substack Reader App

Substack has released its own official reader app designed to keep the newsletters, podcasts, and videos from your favorite writers organized in one place.

If you've been using Substack to stay up to date on the work of your favorite writers and web comic creators, well, now you have an official iPhone and iPad app for that. The new Substack Reader is a completely free-to-use app that will help you keep all of your subscriptions organized, according to Substack Inc. Though it's worth noting that while the app itself is free, creators can ask for a subscription fee for access to their work.

Substack Inc

First and foremost, Substack Reader provides you with a sort of inbox that keeps track of all the newsletters and other Substack content you've signed up for. Beyond that, the app will also notify you whenever a new post from writers you follow goes live and, of course, lets you read those posts and interact with the comments.

There's also a built-in Discover feature to help you find new writers to follow. The app both supplies its own recommendations and lets you browse a number of categories (Art & Illustration, Travel, etc.) to try and find something that speaks to you.

You can download the new iPhone and iPad Substack Reader app now for free from the App Store. A version of the app is "coming soon" for Android devices as well, but no specific timeframe has been given. Though you can sign up to be notified when the Android version is released.