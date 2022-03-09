News > Software & Apps There’s Now an Official Free Substack Reader App Keep track of newsletters, videos, and podcasts By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 9, 2022 11:55AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Substack has released its own official reader app designed to keep the newsletters, podcasts, and videos from your favorite writers organized in one place. If you've been using Substack to stay up to date on the work of your favorite writers and web comic creators, well, now you have an official iPhone and iPad app for that. The new Substack Reader is a completely free-to-use app that will help you keep all of your subscriptions organized, according to Substack Inc. Though it's worth noting that while the app itself is free, creators can ask for a subscription fee for access to their work. Substack Inc First and foremost, Substack Reader provides you with a sort of inbox that keeps track of all the newsletters and other Substack content you've signed up for. Beyond that, the app will also notify you whenever a new post from writers you follow goes live and, of course, lets you read those posts and interact with the comments. There's also a built-in Discover feature to help you find new writers to follow. The app both supplies its own recommendations and lets you browse a number of categories (Art & Illustration, Travel, etc.) to try and find something that speaks to you. You can download the new iPhone and iPad Substack Reader app now for free from the App Store. A version of the app is "coming soon" for Android devices as well, but no specific timeframe has been given. Though you can sign up to be notified when the Android version is released. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit