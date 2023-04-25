The OnePlus Pad Promises a One Month Standby Life, Ships Next Month

The OnePlus Pad has an official release date and price, with bonuses for early pre-orders available as well.

Rumors of a OnePlus tablet have been circulating for most of 2023, but it won't be long now until the OnePlus Pad starts making its way into stores and homes. Tuesday, the company provided a more complete look at the specs, pricing, and a few extras available for early adopters.

A "one-month standby life" via the built-in 9510 mAh battery is a particular stand-out among the OnePlus Pad's spec sheet, though it remains to be seen how well that claim holds up. The new tablet also promises an 11.6-inch, 144 Hz LCD display with 2800 by 2000 pixel resolution. While OnePlus has made allusions to other models possibly being revealed in the future, the one detailed at the moment also offers 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage space.

A 13 Megapixel rear camera supports up to 4K at 30 fps, and an eight Megapixel front-facing camera can handle up to 1080p at 30 fps. This front camera will also allow users to unlock the OnePlus Pad with their face, but the tablet includes a bevy of other sensors, from an accelerometer to light detectors. It will also be able to connect to the internet via Wi-Fi 5 or 6, as well as WLAN, and supports both Bluetooth V5.3 and USB-C.

Pre-orders for the OnePlus Pad are open now, with a "free gift" (a Magnetic Keyboard or OnePlus Stylo) available for orders placed before 8:59 a.m. ET on Friday, April 28. The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage Halo Green model is priced at $479—though OnePlus notes that "New stock will be available" on the 28 as well, and you can sign up for notifications when that happens. Early shipping is expected to begin on Monday, May 8.