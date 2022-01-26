The Next Galaxy Unpacked Is Confirmed for February

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event has been confirmed for February 9, 2022, and it looks like the Galaxy S22 could be a focus.

A recent announcement from Samsung's newsroom has confirmed that the latest Galaxy Unpacked event is just two weeks away. And based on the brief tease in the announcement and the associated YouTube video, it looks like the next S series phone will be one of the bigger talking points.

Samsung

The 30-second video doesn't share any specifics, but it shows what looks like a new smartphone frame in a couple of key moments. According to the announcement, Samsung intends to "set an epic new standard for smartphones with the most noteworthy S series ever created," which likely refers to the Galaxy S22.

"Light" seems to be a running theme with this latest reveal as well, with the tag lines "bring light to the dark" in the announcement and "Break the rules of light" in the video. Though how light factors into the next S series smartphone (and possibly Galaxy tablet) is anybody's guess at this point. It could refer to the device's camera, display, or something else entirely. We'll have to wait until next month to find out.

Galaxy Unpacked will kick off at 10am ET on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, which you'll be able to check out on Samsung's newsroom or YouTube channel. If you're too eager to wait, you can also reserve a preorder spot for the next Galaxy phone or tablet directly from Samsung right now.