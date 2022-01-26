News > Phones The Next Galaxy Unpacked Is Confirmed for February And the Galaxy S22 may be there By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 26, 2022 11:11AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event has been confirmed for February 9, 2022, and it looks like the Galaxy S22 could be a focus. A recent announcement from Samsung's newsroom has confirmed that the latest Galaxy Unpacked event is just two weeks away. And based on the brief tease in the announcement and the associated YouTube video, it looks like the next S series phone will be one of the bigger talking points. Samsung The 30-second video doesn't share any specifics, but it shows what looks like a new smartphone frame in a couple of key moments. According to the announcement, Samsung intends to "set an epic new standard for smartphones with the most noteworthy S series ever created," which likely refers to the Galaxy S22. "Light" seems to be a running theme with this latest reveal as well, with the tag lines "bring light to the dark" in the announcement and "Break the rules of light" in the video. Though how light factors into the next S series smartphone (and possibly Galaxy tablet) is anybody's guess at this point. It could refer to the device's camera, display, or something else entirely. We'll have to wait until next month to find out. Galaxy Unpacked will kick off at 10am ET on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, which you'll be able to check out on Samsung's newsroom or YouTube channel. If you're too eager to wait, you can also reserve a preorder spot for the next Galaxy phone or tablet directly from Samsung right now. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit