The New TicWatch Pro 5 Promises Several Days of Battery Life, and It's Out Now

Mobvoi's newest smartwatch, boasting more accurate sensors and improved battery life, is available now.

The new TicWatch Pro 5 hits the market today, and it's packed with a number of hardware upgrades—along with some added bulk and weight. Even better, the new Pro 5 promises an even heartier battery than older TicWatch models like the Pro 4G.

Mobvoi

While this increase in mass isn't extreme, the TicWatch Pro 5 is a few mm wider (at a little over 50mm) than the Pro 3 Ultra and it weighs a little over three grams more. Not enough to weigh you down, but might be a noticeable difference if you're upgrading from an older model. On the plus side, it uses chip- and fingerprint-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass while offering up to 5ATM of water resistance.

Behind the durable frame and display is a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor that provides better performance compared to its predecessors, with Wear OS 3 installed out of the box. 2 GB of RAM also comes standard (an upgrade from the Pro 3 Ultra's 1 GB). The new rotating crown can be used as an alternative to the touchscreen interface, and navigation tools include built-in GPS, a barometer, and a compass.

Mobvoi

Mobvoi also promises up to 80 hours worth of battery life with the TicWatch Pro 5 (depending on settings, modes, what apps are running, etc.) thanks to its 628mAh capacity. And if you unexpectedly run out of juice, it also offers quick charging up to 65 percent power after 30 minutes.



You can purchase the TicWatch Pro 5 from Amazon and directly through Mobvoi today, priced at $349.99. The watch itself is only available in an obsidian black finish but there are a multitude of additional wristbands available in a variety of colors and materials if you want yours to stand out.