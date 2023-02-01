The New Galaxy S23 Series Is Coming and It's All About the Camera

Today at Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung verified the existence of its Galaxy S23 series of smartphones and shared a wealth of details about the devices.

The Galaxy S Series is about to get a little larger with the introduction of the new S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. All three versions of the new flagship smartphone offer a similar variety of hardware specifications, though there are also some key differences between each model.

Samsung

All the S23 phones offer an FHD+ AMOLED touchscreen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, but the S23 provides a 6.1-inch display, there's a 6.6-inch display on the S23+, and the S23 Ultra gets 6.8 inches. The S23 and S23+ also include a 50MP primary camera, while the S23 Ultra uses a 200MP camera with "Laser Auto Focus."

All three models share the same ultra-wide camera (12MP) and video capabilities (recording up to 8K at 30fps), but the S23 Ultra also supports up to 10x optical and 100x space zoom.

Memory options are also different. The S23 maxes out at 8GB of RAM and 256GB of space, the S23+ at 8GB of RAM and 512GB of space, and the S23 Ultra offers up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Samsung

The same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor comes installed on each model, and they all support Super Fast Charging (SFC 2.0 for the S23+ and S23 Ultra). Which all amounts to what Samsung claims is faster and smoother performance for gaming, photos, and capturing video.

Preorders for the Galaxy S23 series open today, starting at $799.99 for the S23, $999.99 for the S23+, and $1199.99 for the S23 Ultra, and all models are available in Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black. Devices begin shipping on Friday, February 17.

Looking for more Samsung Unpacked coverage? Check out all of Lifewire's Unpacked news right here.