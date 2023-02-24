The New Cat S75 Flagship Phone Is Another Option for Satellite Connectivity

Cat just announced a new flagship smartphone, working in conjunction with Bullitt Satellite Messenger.

Cat's latest offering, the Cat S75, looks to rival the iPhone in one very specific area: Satellite messaging. So, in addition to 5G (and 4G, 3G, and 2G) connectivity, it can also connect to orbiting satellites to send messages from just about anywhere, regardless of signal strength or availability.

Bullitt

A built-in MediaTek NTN (non-terrestrial network) chip handles the satellite connections for both SOS requests and more typical texts—handled with Bullitt Satellite Messenger. Those texts can be sent from all over the world, regardless of whether or not you're in an area with cell coverage, though there are still some situations where a satellite won't be reachable.

That said, while the Cat S75 can send a satellite text to anyone, the recipient will need to use the Bullitt messenger app in order to view and respond to them.

Beyond its satellite messaging capabilities, the Cat S75 also boasts a 6.58-inch FHD+ display along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The frame carries an IP68 and IP69K rating for protection against sand, dust, and dirt, plus it can survive being submerged in water up to 16 feet for as long as 35 minutes. The 50MP rear, 8MP front, 8MP super wide, and 2MP macro cameras are also waterproof.

Bullitt

How Much Is the Cat S75 Phone?

The Cat S75 is available for preorder now across Africa, Europe, and the Middle East (the EMEA region), starting at €599 (approx. $630).

The price also includes three free months of Bullit Satellite Messenger Essentials, which allows up to 30 satellite messages per month. But be aware that if you decide to import a Cat S75 for yourself, getting it to work in the US will probably be about as tricky as bringing a US smartphone overseas.