The M2 iPad Pro Is on the Way, and It’s Bringing a 10th Gen Friend

Apple's suddenly got two new iPad models set to release, and you won't have to wait very long to get your hands on them.

It's official, the previously-rumored iPad Pro actually exists, and it's bringing along a friend in the new 10th Generation iPad. The new iPad Pro does indeed utilize Apple's M2 chip, as many were anticipating, while the 10th Gen iPad boasts a 10.9-inch all-screen display.

Of course, there's more to both of the new iPads than what's on the surface. Between the M2 chip, CPU, and GPU, the new iPad Pro claims vastly improved performance over M1 devices and a particular knack for machine learning and multitasking processes. It also works with the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil and iOS 16 to allow users to "preview" their work by hovering the Pencil tip above the screen and provides more precise Pencil control.

As for the new 10th Gen iPad, the 10.9-inch retina display goes all the way to the edges to provide the most screen real estate possible—along with a 2360x1640 resolution. While it may not have the M2 chip like the new iPad Pro, it does use the A14 Bionic chip for what Apple says is a 20 percent CPU improvement and a 10 percent increase in graphics processing. It also comes with a front-facing ultra-wide camera and a 12MP sensor, but it's been relocated to the landscape side of the tablet—all the better for video calls, according to Apple. Oh, and the back camera is also 12MP and supports both 4K video and slow motion in 240 fps.

Both the new M2 iPad Pro and 10th Gen iPad are available to order starting today and will begin shipping on Wednesday, October 26. The iPad Pro starts at $799 for the 11-inch display model or $1,099 for the 12.9-inch XDR display model. The 10th Gen iPad starts at $449.00 if you opt for the 64GB, Wi-Fi only model with no accessories.