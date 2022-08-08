News > Smart & Connected Life The LG Tone Free T90 Earbuds Could Compete With AirPods Dolby head-tracking, Snapdragon drivers, and a built-in EQ By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 8, 2022 11:12AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Apple’s Airpod line of high-end earbuds has become the de facto leader in the space, thanks to the inclusion of advanced audio-enhancement technologies, but LG looks to be coming for the crown or, uh, lobe. The company just surprise announced a new line of premium earbuds, the LG Tone Free T90, filled to the brim with nifty features to rival Apple, Bose, Sony, and the rest. These earbuds are equipped with Dolby Atmos head-tracking technology, allowing users to feel as if they are directly in the center of anything they are listening to. LG Dolby's tech accomplishes this by constantly recalibrating the sound as the head moves around, resulting in a "more natural sound experience." This looks similar to the dynamic head tracking found with Apple's high-end buds. In addition to the spatial audio-enhanced head tracking, LG's latest offering also features a built-in equalizer, active noise cancellation (ANC), a charging case, and plenty of high-end audio tools. To that end, the LG Tone Free T90 earbuds boast larger-than-average drivers for deep bass sounds and Snapdragon's Sound Technology Suite for 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio. They are the first wireless headphones to include this particular version of Qualcomm's suite. LG This also allows them to offer extremely low latency, and LG suggests these earbuds are a good fit for gaming. LG says these earbuds will roll out to major worldwide markets starting at the end of August, though they remain mum on the price. For comparison, Apple's Airpods Pro earbuds cost around $180. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit