The iPhone 6 Plus Will Soon Be Considered Vintage

If you have an iPhone 6 Plus, you'll officially have a 'vintage phone' in Apple's eyes as of the end of this month.

According to MacRumors, the 2014 iPhone model will be added to Apple's vintage products list on December 31. Apple said products are considered vintage after the company stops distributing them for sale more than five and less than seven years ago.

Getty Images/Chris McGrath

The iPhone 6 Plus joins a broad list of other vintage Apple products like the fourth-generation iPod shuffle and iPod touch, the 13-inch MacBook Air from 2014, the iPhone 5, the first-generation Apple Watch, and more.

Apple Stores and its Authorized Service Providers offer repairs and services for devices considered vintage for up to seven years—if parts are still available.

"Your device is supported by ongoing OS updates and backed by a network of more than 5,000 Apple-certified repair locations that you can count on if something unexpected happens," Apple said on its support page.

The iPhone 6 Plus was introduced as the eighth generation of the iPhone in September 2014 and had new features like larger screens with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch Retina HD displays and an updated M8 motion co-processor. It was also the first to feature Apple Pay.

AltumCode / Unsplash

As a result, the phone was super popular at its launch, and Apple even sold more than 10 million units of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus phones just within the first week they went on sale.

But if a 2014 iPhone doesn't sound vintage to you, you're not alone. When most people think of vintage tech, they probably think of a Sony Walkman, a Nintendo 64, a magenta Razr flip phone, or other long-gone devices, not something that's only seven years old.