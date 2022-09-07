The iPhone 14 Really Focuses in on Safety and Cameras

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are officially official and include tons of new features.

We now know the details for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 plus, so no more educated guesses are required. And it turns out that the next iPhone is indeed something of an incremental upgrade, but it still features a lot of new advances.

Both models are mechanically similar, with the only difference being the iPhone 14's 6.1-inch super retina screen versus the 6.7-inch display on the Plus. The new phones also use an aerospace-grade aluminum case, offer what Apple says will be "all-day" battery life, and include an upgraded camera system.

Recorded media on the iPhone 14 will utilize a new 12MP main camera with a larger sensor and a faster aperture to allow for better motion freezing—plus Action Mode for better video stabilization. Low light and night photography has also been upgraded with better low light capture and quicker exposure times. Selfies have been improved, too, with a higher quality True Depth front-facing camera that can handle low light conditions better. The front camera can also auto-focus, which Apple says is a first.

Safety was a big focus for Apple with this iteration of the iPhone, with the same Crash Detection technology found in the Apple Watch making the jump to the new smartphone. On top of Crash Detection, there's also an all-new Emergency SOS (via satellite) feature. The new Emergency SOS will show you where to point your iPhone 14 to make contact with an orbiting satellite and allow you to call for emergency services when cell towers are out of range.

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus shows up for preorder beginning Friday, September 9th, starting at $799 and $899, respectively. The iPhone 14 releases on September 16th, but iPhone 14 Plus purchasers will have to wait a little longer for it to come out on October 7th. Emergency SOS (via satellite) will launch in the US and Canada starting in November and will be free for the first two years with purchase.