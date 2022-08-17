News > Phones The iPhone 14 Is a Lot Closer Than We Thought Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects a reveal in September By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Updated on August 17, 2022 04:12PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming The next iPhone is just around the corner, according to Bloomberg tech expert Mark Gurman. The outlet reported on Wednesday there's a very good chance of Apple officially announcing the iPhone 14 during its next event— expected to take place on Wednesday, September 7th. Tech reporter and seemingly prescient Apple announcement revealer Mark Gurman credits knowledgeable sources for the information. There's a strong belief that we'll be seeing the public release of iOS 16 at some point during the same month as well. Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images Gurman's sources said the event will be streamed, similar to Apple's more recent major presentations. This time around, Gurman believes we'll be seeing a larger 6.7-inch model alongside the standard iPhone 14, as opposed to the smaller 5.4-inch variants Apple has previously released. Getty Images / Stringer / Getty Images Other expectations for the new iPhone 14 include a redesigned front-facing camera cutout to provide more overall screen space. It's also expected that the very-likely Pro model will utilize a processor that surpasses the current A15 chip found in most iPhones, along with an improved camera system, with benefits that would also extend to the Pro's video recording capabilities and operable battery life. Aside from the expected iPhone 14 reveal on September 7th, Gurman also reported that the new iPhone will release the following week on Friday, September 16th, the date some retail employees are saying they've been told to expect a "major new product release." There have been no official comments from Apple regarding the launch date or pricing as yet. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit