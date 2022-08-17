The iPhone 14 Is a Lot Closer Than We Thought

The next iPhone is just around the corner, according to Bloomberg tech expert Mark Gurman.

The outlet reported on Wednesday there's a very good chance of Apple officially announcing the iPhone 14 during its next event— expected to take place on Wednesday, September 7th. Tech reporter and seemingly prescient Apple announcement revealer Mark Gurman credits knowledgeable sources for the information. There's a strong belief that we'll be seeing the public release of iOS 16 at some point during the same month as well.

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

Gurman's sources said the event will be streamed, similar to Apple's more recent major presentations. This time around, Gurman believes we'll be seeing a larger 6.7-inch model alongside the standard iPhone 14, as opposed to the smaller 5.4-inch variants Apple has previously released.

Getty Images / Stringer / Getty Images

Other expectations for the new iPhone 14 include a redesigned front-facing camera cutout to provide more overall screen space. It's also expected that the very-likely Pro model will utilize a processor that surpasses the current A15 chip found in most iPhones, along with an improved camera system, with benefits that would also extend to the Pro's video recording capabilities and operable battery life.

Aside from the expected iPhone 14 reveal on September 7th, Gurman also reported that the new iPhone will release the following week on Friday, September 16th, the date some retail employees are saying they've been told to expect a "major new product release." There have been no official comments from Apple regarding the launch date or pricing as yet.