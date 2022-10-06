News > Smart & Connected Life The Google Pixel Watch Is Official, and You Can Pre-Order One Right Now But which version will you get? By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on October 6, 2022 12:26PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming We finally have official details and a release date for Google's newest wearable: The Google Pixel Watch. Today's Made By Google '22 presentation did away with any more need to speculate on the Google Pixel Watch and gave us a much more complete look at the new device. Technically, "devices" as it comes in two varieties: Bluetooth and Wi-Fi only, or Bluetooth and Wi-Fi plus 4G LTE. Google The Google Pixel Watch offers an always-on, 320 PPI AMOLED display for clear visuals with up to 1000 nits of brightness that's made of custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass for better durability. And water resistance for up to 50 meters. As for performance, it's built with an Exynos 9110 SoC along with a Cortex M33 co-processor, plus 32 GB of space and 2 GB of SDRAM. So it won't compete with your smartphone, but it's also not a smartphone itself. Google Of course, the Google Pixel Watch is also loaded with various sensors, much like its FitBit counterparts. Though specifically, the Pixel Watch uses an accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor, blood oxygen sensor, compass, gyroscope, a multipurpose electrical sensor, and optical heart rate sensor. So it will be able to track where you are and how you're doing on several fronts. And, of course, it has a built-in microphone and speaker, so you can use it to make and receive calls, texts, and other forms of communication. You can pre-order the Google Pixel Watch right now through Google's online store (in Black, Silver, or Gold), starting at $349.99, with shipping starting next week on Thursday, October 13. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit