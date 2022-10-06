The Google Pixel Watch Is Official, and You Can Pre-Order One Right Now

We finally have official details and a release date for Google's newest wearable: The Google Pixel Watch.

Today's Made By Google '22 presentation did away with any more need to speculate on the Google Pixel Watch and gave us a much more complete look at the new device. Technically, "devices" as it comes in two varieties: Bluetooth and Wi-Fi only, or Bluetooth and Wi-Fi plus 4G LTE.

Google

The Google Pixel Watch offers an always-on, 320 PPI AMOLED display for clear visuals with up to 1000 nits of brightness that's made of custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass for better durability. And water resistance for up to 50 meters.

As for performance, it's built with an Exynos 9110 SoC along with a Cortex M33 co-processor, plus 32 GB of space and 2 GB of SDRAM. So it won't compete with your smartphone, but it's also not a smartphone itself.

Google

Of course, the Google Pixel Watch is also loaded with various sensors, much like its FitBit counterparts. Though specifically, the Pixel Watch uses an accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor, blood oxygen sensor, compass, gyroscope, a multipurpose electrical sensor, and optical heart rate sensor. So it will be able to track where you are and how you're doing on several fronts. And, of course, it has a built-in microphone and speaker, so you can use it to make and receive calls, texts, and other forms of communication.



You can pre-order the Google Pixel Watch right now through Google's online store (in Black, Silver, or Gold), starting at $349.99, with shipping starting next week on Thursday, October 13.

