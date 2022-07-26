News > Phones The Galaxy S22 Is Going… Purple? The new shade is bound for future Galaxy devices, too By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 26, 2022 01:59PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Samsung revealed an all-new color option for the Galaxy S22: Bora Purple. Colors are able to convey several kinds of ideas and emotions—consciously or not. To the point that it's an essential fundamental topic in pretty much all forms of visual art. It even ties into most interior design, like how most school rooms use cooler (i.e. calming) colors. And it's what Samsung says gives its latest Galaxy S22 color option, Bora Purple, more meaning. Samsung “With its pastel and neutral tones, Bora Purple embodies optimism and a sense of calm. It will unfold your world with the power of choice,” said Samsung VP of Global Brand Marketing Group, MX Business, Sonia Chang, “Whether you’re a K-pop star or a lifelong purple lover, the Galaxy S22 Bora Purple was made for you.” It's certainly not the only time purple has appeared on a Samsung device, but it's one of the lighter, softer examples. Looking at the phone itself, it's more of a pastel purple with a tiny hint of pink mixed in—almost a lilac color. Samsung Along with conveying calmness and optimism, Samsung also states that the new color is intended to stand for warmth, a sense of welcoming, and inclusivity/diversity. It also explains that the word "Bora" is Korean for "purple"—so the name ultimately means "Purple Purple." The Galaxy S22 will be available in Bora Purple starting on August 10th from Samsung.com, AT&T, T-Mobile, UScellular, Verizon, and Xfinity Mobile. The new color won't be limited to the S22, either. Samsung says that it will also be coming to other "new Galaxy devices" sometime later this year. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit