The Galaxy A23 5G Shoves Premium Features Into an Affordable Package

Not to be confused with the Galaxy A32

Samsung's Galaxy A23 5G has made its way to the US, offering what Samsung claims is a comparable Galaxy smartphone experience at a lower price point.

The Galaxy A line has always been touted as Samsung's somewhat more affordable alternative to its costly flagship Galaxy S series, and the Galaxy A23 5G is no exception. The new smartphone claims to offer many features one would expect from a Galaxy device, but without the (comparatively) high price tag.

Galaxy A23 5G (black)

Samsung

Galaxy A23 5G adopters can expect a 6.6-inch FHD+, edge-to-edge LCD infinity-V display for crisp and clear visuals and an up to 120Hz screen refresh rate for smoother-looking videos. Apps and games running on the A23 should run as good as they look, too, due to the incorporated Snapdragon 695 processor.

A 50MP primary lens is also part of the A23's multi-lens camera system, which Samsung says can "capture the finest details." And while high-resolution photos and videos eat up storage space, the new phone comes with 64GB available and can be expanded for an additional 1TB with a compatible microSD card.

Galaxy A23 5G (black) at an angle

Samsung

Of course, since the A23 is a Galaxy phone, it also comes with Samsung's Knox Security protection and Private Share, so your phone and the files you share will be protected by a "defense-grade security system."

The Galaxy A23 5G is available now, starting at $299.99 through Samsung's website and from AT&T, T-Mobile, and other US retailers. And you can get it in any color you want, so long as you want black.

