The Galaxy A23 5G Shoves Premium Features Into an Affordable Package

Samsung's Galaxy A23 5G has made its way to the US, offering what Samsung claims is a comparable Galaxy smartphone experience at a lower price point.

The Galaxy A line has always been touted as Samsung's somewhat more affordable alternative to its costly flagship Galaxy S series, and the Galaxy A23 5G is no exception. The new smartphone claims to offer many features one would expect from a Galaxy device, but without the (comparatively) high price tag.

Galaxy A23 5G adopters can expect a 6.6-inch FHD+, edge-to-edge LCD infinity-V display for crisp and clear visuals and an up to 120Hz screen refresh rate for smoother-looking videos. Apps and games running on the A23 should run as good as they look, too, due to the incorporated Snapdragon 695 processor.

A 50MP primary lens is also part of the A23's multi-lens camera system, which Samsung says can "capture the finest details." And while high-resolution photos and videos eat up storage space, the new phone comes with 64GB available and can be expanded for an additional 1TB with a compatible microSD card.



Of course, since the A23 is a Galaxy phone, it also comes with Samsung's Knox Security protection and Private Share, so your phone and the files you share will be protected by a "defense-grade security system."

The Galaxy A23 5G is available now, starting at $299.99 through Samsung's website and from AT&T, T-Mobile, and other US retailers. And you can get it in any color you want, so long as you want black.