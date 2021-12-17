The Future of EVs Could Start Next Year

When many people think of electric vehicles (EVs), they think 'Tesla.' The automaker is pretty much the Kleenex of EVs. Tesla deserves the accolades bestowed upon it for dragging the rest of the industry into the world of electrification sooner rather than later. Good job, Tesla.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hyundai

Other automakers have emerged in the past few years, ready to drop their own EVs onto the road with varying degrees of success. For 2021, it's been a good year for those looking for options outside Tesla. But 2022 is the year where adoption will speed up, and it's not just because of climate change. I mean, that should be the main reason, but you know what, anything that reduces our impact on the air we breath should be applauded. However, the real reason is that there are a lot of really cool EVs coming.

That's not to say that the EVs out today are less than outstanding. The Ford Mustang Mach-e, Polestar 2, and Porsche Taycan are great vehicles that happen to be EVs. That's how you convince those wavering between EV and gas transportation. Being behind the wheel has to be compelling and, in some cases, better than what's available from a gas counterpart.

More Options, Coming Soon

Vehicles like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Rivian R1T embrace their EVness in a way that makes them great regardless of their powertrain. The Hyundai EV shows what can happen when compelling design and solid technology merge in a fun-to-drive vehicle. Meanwhile, Rivian is looking to be the next Tesla—a new automaker that builds EVs that people actually want.

For those looking for a tamer design, the Kia EV6 is coming with the same technology found in the Ioniq 5. GM has had a rough go of it lately due to manufacturing issues with the battery packs they purchased from LG Chem. As it gets the situation sorted out, the Bolt EUV will start making its way into the market and will likely be the safest battery on the market because no automaker wants to go through what GM is going through again.

On the luxury side, the BMW i4 and iX, and Mercedes EQS are taking on the Model S. From the startup world, Lucid is building its luxury Air vehicle. If you're a fan of Tesla, you need to keep an eye on Lucid, a company populated with former Tesla engineers. Oh, and the Taycan. There's also a wagon now, called the Cross Turismo. And if that's not enough for you, both the sedan and wagon have gotten the GTS treatment because everyone loves a fast wagon.

For SUV fans, Nissan's Ariya is coming. The automaker that at one point had the number one selling EV of all time, the Leaf, is finally putting a second EV on the market. They know how to build an electric car, and with the recent renaissance of the brand, we're expecting it'll be worth checking out once it hits the road in the fall.

The Nissan Ariya Premiere. Nissan

If those aren't enough to convince you that EV sales will jump in 2022, the number one selling vehicle in America is going EV. The F-150 Lightning. The sales powerhouse of the F-Series of trucks can't be underestimated. The best-selling vehicle for over three decades. Putting a charge port on the F-150 is a huge deal, and it'll be interesting to see what it means for the industry as a whole. But a fun little bit of news, Ford had to stop reservations at 200,000 units.

It's a nice problem to have. The automaker even had to delay the electric versions of the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator because the Mustang Mach-e demand is larger than anticipated.

Then, of course, there's the biggie—the GMC Hummer EV. GM's Utium platform-powered EV is coming in 2022, and it's flipping the script on a vehicle that was once derided as a gas-guzzling behemoth. It's still huge, but now it'll be green or at least greenish. And it's a reminder never to underestimate America's appetite for a large vehicle.

EVs, Powered By Emotion

Over the next 12 months, the EV world will grow, which will spur acceptance. Folks that would have turned up their nose at a car powered by electrons five years ago will be lured by the shiny EVs in showrooms. They'll see their neighbors driving a silent vehicle and wonder if charging is right for them.

Toyota Compact Cruiser EV. Toyota

We want to think that the transition will happen because of climate change alone. But vehicle ownership isn't in the realm of logic. It's powered by emotion—the desire to have something that looks cool and feels like an extension of the driver. Tesla's and the former crop of EVs didn't appeal to everyone. 2022, though. That's the year where there'll be something for everyone.

Now, if we could only get Toyota to fast-track that Compact Cruiser EV concept, we'd have the offroaders taken care of too.

