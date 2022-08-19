News > Gaming The Full List of Genesis Mini 2 Games Is Enough to Tempt Anyone From 'Alien Soldier' to 'Warsong' By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 19, 2022 10:44AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming A full list of games for the Sega Genesis Mini 2 has been released, and as expected, it's full of classics, but there are also a few surprises. Sega's second attempt at a miniature game console that comes pre-packed with a bunch of games to play is on the horizon, so of course, it's revealed a complete list ahead of time. And what a list it is, with the Genesis Mini 2 boasting an even larger lineup than its predecessor. Sega In total, the Genesis Mini 2 will have 60 games on offer (plus one additional unrevealed mystery, supposedly) out of the box—a handful of which come from the Sega CDs. You can see which 60 made the cut either on the official website or in the trailer below, but several highlights are worth mentioning. In addition to the stuff like Ecco the Dolphin, Outrun, and a few Sonic the Hedgehog titles that Sega fans are likely already expecting Other notables include the Sega CD sequel Ecco: The Tides of Time and tactics RPG remake Shining Force CD. There are also some Mega Drive games like Alien Soldier and The Ninja Warriors. And 90s classics such as Bonanza Brothers, Splatterhouse 2, and Toejam & Earl in Panic on Funkatron. There are even some rare gems like Crusader of Centy on offer, so you won't have to track down an expensive copy on eBay. The Genesis Mini 2 releases in the U.S. for $99 on October 27, and is currently still available to preorder exclusively through Amazon. Keep in mind that supplies of the new mini console will be more limited than before, so if you really want one, don't wait too long. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit