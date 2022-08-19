The Full List of Genesis Mini 2 Games Is Enough to Tempt Anyone

A full list of games for the Sega Genesis Mini 2 has been released, and as expected, it's full of classics, but there are also a few surprises.

Sega's second attempt at a miniature game console that comes pre-packed with a bunch of games to play is on the horizon, so of course, it's revealed a complete list ahead of time. And what a list it is, with the Genesis Mini 2 boasting an even larger lineup than its predecessor.

Sega

In total, the Genesis Mini 2 will have 60 games on offer (plus one additional unrevealed mystery, supposedly) out of the box—a handful of which come from the Sega CDs. You can see which 60 made the cut either on the official website or in the trailer below, but several highlights are worth mentioning. In addition to the stuff like Ecco the Dolphin, Outrun, and a few Sonic the Hedgehog titles that Sega fans are likely already expecting

Other notables include the Sega CD sequel Ecco: The Tides of Time and tactics RPG remake Shining Force CD. There are also some Mega Drive games like Alien Soldier and The Ninja Warriors. And 90s classics such as Bonanza Brothers, Splatterhouse 2, and Toejam & Earl in Panic on Funkatron. There are even some rare gems like Crusader of Centy on offer, so you won't have to track down an expensive copy on eBay.

The Genesis Mini 2 releases in the U.S. for $99 on October 27, and is currently still available to preorder exclusively through Amazon. Keep in mind that supplies of the new mini console will be more limited than before, so if you really want one, don't wait too long.