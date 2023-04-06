The Force Is Strong With This One? Seagate Launches Star Wars SSD

Digital storage giant Seagate has partnered with Disney and Lucasfilm to create, well, some solid-state drives inspired by the Star Wars franchise.

The Seagate Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda NVMe SSD (solid state drive) comprises three designs representing both the light and dark sides of the force. They ship with interchangeable faceplate designs to honor Obi-Wa Kenobi, Darth Vader, and, of course, Luke Skywalker. These designs feature a Lightsaber running down the middle that lights up via customizable RGB LED lighting. When you purchase one of these drives, you get all three faceplates to mix and match at your discretion.

Seagate

Space-themed aesthetics are nice and all, but let’s talk specs. Seagate’s new SSD brings plenty to the table, including an integrated passive heatsink to minimize thermal throttling, up to 2TB of storage, sequential read speeds of up to 7300 MB/s, and an endurance rating of up to 2550 total bytes written (TBW.)

This special-edition drive ships with the company’s five-year limited warranty and three years of data recovery services. The Sith and the Jedi do not agree on much, but they both like to make sure their data is secure for the long haul, just in case it ends up in a protocol droid stranded on a desert planet.

The Lightsaber Collection Special Edition FireCuda PCIE Gen4 NVMe SSD is available right now in two sizes. The 1TB model costs $185, and the 2TB version costs $290. Seagate previously released hard disk drives (HDD) based on Star Wars characters like Grogu, Boba Fett, and Han Solo.