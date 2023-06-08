How the End of Smart Assistant Wake Words Could Affect Your Privacy

in iOS 17, Apple will let you say ‘Siri’ to wake its smart assistant.

An iPhone with Siri activated. Omid Armin / Unsplash

Chatting with Siri will soon get a little easier, but the move could come with privacy risks.

In the latest version of Apple's operating system—iOS 17—you'll no longer need to say "Hey Siri" to talk to the assistant. The lack of a wake word means there's less of a barrier between your data and the outside world, experts say.

"Many forms of private data that might be transmitted with your request (identity, location, motion, search, requests, etc.) can represent significant intrusions on privacy," John Gallagher, the vice president of cybersecurity firm Viakoo Labs told Lifewire in an email interview. "Popularly-used voice assistants are always 'listening' but will only capture and transmit your data and perform the function you've asked when the wake word is used; not having a wake word will increase the flow of your personal data and requests to the service provider."

Don’t Say ‘Hey’

Legions of Apple fans have become used to starting their conversations with Siri with a 'hey.' You'll soon be able to just say 'Siri' and expect a response from Apple's assistant when iOS 17 launches in September.

Someone using a voice assistant on a smartphone. metamorworks / Getty Images

Eliminating a wake word increases the risk of something embarrassing information being moved onto the Internet or shared even within families, Alan Winchester, a cybersecurity and data privacy attorney at Harris Beach, said in an email interview with Lifewire. He pointed out that many smart devices are always listening, but the information is not transferred to the controller's servers until the wake word is spoken.

"For example, an Amazon device that is listening all the time without a wake word would transfer more information than is currently transferred, as each perceived request that was processed would be available for review by anyone else in the family with access to the privacy section of the Amazon account," he added. "This happens now for anything said after the wake word, but with a wake word and some indication from Alexa that she is processing the information, you can delete the recording if it is embarrassing."

To boost privacy, Gallagher said manufacturers like Apple should turn off or limit access to location data or other personally identifiable information. He added that "there should be a minimal amount of personal information needed for basic functions ('Siri, how many ounces in a gallon?'), as compared to more detailed commands ('Siri, send a text to my parents letting them know I'll be late for dinner.')."

Even though the chances of malicious actors accessing devices are small, privacy risks are never zero in any connected environment.

Not everyone agrees that cutting out a keyword will significantly impact security. It was first reported that Apple was working on the new feature of removing a wake word in November 2022, and no doubt Apple has thoroughly tested Siri against both versions to ensure that any impact was negligible, Georgia Weidman, a Security Architect at cybersecurity firm Zimperium said in an email to Lifewire. "Furthermore, Amazon switched from 'Hey Alexa' to simply 'Alexa' with seemingly minimal impact," Weidman added.

Keeping Siri Out of Your Conversations

Even without a wake word, experts say there are things you can do to make sure Siri and other smart assistants aren't sucking up too much of your data.

Stay safe by getting personal, Weidman said. You can train "Hey Siri" and assumedly "Siri" when it's released to only respond to your voice by going into Settings, navigating to Siri & Search, and toggling Listen for "Hey Siri" on and off. This process will walk you through a 5 step training program that will help Siri learn your voice specifically to best distinguish it from other voices.

Someone using a smartphone voice assistant. Oscar Wong / Getty Images

"Be sure to read the full sentences each time to train Siri as accurately as possible," Weidman added.

If your smart device has hardware controls to turn off sensors, like microphones or cameras, you might want to use them, Cobun Zweifel-Keegan, a managing director of the International Association of Privacy Professionals, said in an email interview.

"Even though the chances of malicious actors accessing devices are small, privacy risks are never zero in any connected environment," Zweifel-Keegan added. "Additionally, if users live in states with consumer privacy laws, they can assert their rights to find out about the information that is collected about them, and even request deletion in some cases."