Why You Should Be Careful Of Your Kids Using Virtual Reality

Meta is letting younger kids use the metaverse.

Some experts warn that children are vulnerable when using virtual reality.

Parents should closely monitor kids' usage of the metaverse.

It’s getting easier for kids to use the metaverse, but experts warn that virtual reality holds dangers for young minds.

Meta changed the age requirement for its Quest headset users, allowing younger children to have their own accounts. Not everyone thinks this development is a good thing as concerns grow over the effects of digital media on young people.

“The reality is that while there are many positive aspects of the metaverse for young minds, access to unregulated content in an unmonitored environment presents certain dangers,” Bidisha Sarkar, a pediatrician at ClinicSpots, told Lifewire in an email interview. “This includes potentially offensive content, malware, cyberbullying, and more. Other risks include the potential for children to be exposed to predators in chat rooms or to acquire an online profile that is not age appropriate.”

VR For Kids

Meta said parents could create Meta Quest accounts for children aged 10 to 12, replacing the previous 13 and up age requirements. The parent-managed accounts will require preteens to obtain a parent's permission before downloading apps and accepting follow requests.

“Parents will control whether their preteen can download or use an app, and parents can block access to apps at any time,” the company wrote on its website. “To help parents decide whether to allow their preteen to use an app on the Meta Quest Platform, all apps will have a product description page that provides information on what data is collected and how it might be used, whether the app has social features, as well as an age rating provided by the IARC, an independent global agency.”

Despite Meta’s safety reassurances, some experts say parents should be wary about kids donning VR goggles. Spending time in VR could affect kids’ health, Max Kraynov, the Group CEO at FunCorp, a developer of VR games, told Lifewire via email. He pointed out that studies have been unable to prove that the prolonged use of VR equipment has no side effects in children.

“There is particular concern here that it could cause temporary dizziness and loss of orientation, especially following the first few uses,” he added.

Keeping Kids Safe in VR

The key to allowing young kids access to the metaverse is supervision and regulation, Sarkar said. Parental guidance can help ensure children are exposed only to appropriate content while they safely explore what this digital world has to offer.

“There are also numerous educational programs available on virtual learning platforms that can teach important skills and concepts without exposing them to unnecessary dangers,” she added.

Parents should set strict rules and expectations around their online activities, Sarkar said. It is also essential to monitor how long they spend in virtual reality and what type of content they are exposed to. You should also be aware of the various privacy settings available when setting up your child’s profile, as these will ensure that only age-appropriate content appears on their screens.

“If any inappropriate or dangerous behavior is suspected, it is a good idea for parents to report it immediately so that steps can be taken by the relevant authorities to prevent future abuse,” Sarkar said.

If kids can be kept safe in the metaverse, they can learn a lot from using VR. Kraynov said that most time spent in the metaverse is dedicated to playing VR games.

“We believe that gaming can act as a "gateway" for other uses of VR and mixed reality (MR), making young users proficient in performing a variety of hand gestures,” he added. “It isn’t difficult to imagine MR being used as a supplement to educational materials, for example, helping students to draw complex shapes in geometry, conduct experiments in physics and chemistry classes without risking personal injury, and immersing themselves in historical events.”

The metaverse also offers children with special needs the opportunity to experience customized learning experiences and routine interactions and gameplay with other children – something that would have been near impossible in the past, Kraynov said.

“Since there is no distinction concerning physical ability in the metaverse, these experiences could help to close the ability gap among children,” he added. “The size of this opportunity is enormous: more than 3 million kids in the U.S. alone would see their quality of life dramatically improve.”





