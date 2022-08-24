The 150 Best Dog Captions of 2022 for Instagram

If you’re a pet owner on Instagram, you no doubt post photos of them sometimes. Or all the time. You probably have to fight the urge to post more than you already do. But with so many pet photos out there, it can be difficult to decide what to say when you share them. If you need some ideas, take a look at our list of funny, cute, and relatable dog parent captions.

Puppy Captions

For someone who already loves dogs, the only thing they might love more is puppies. Give the little puffballs their due with some of these captions.



“Whoever said you can't buy happiness forgot little puppies.”—Gene Hill

“Can’t wait to introduce you to your new forever home.”

“What a little floof.”

“They’re just all paws.”

“Looks like someone can’t want to meet the rest of the family!”

“I am going to give you so many head pats.”

"Quick! Help me come up with names!"

“PUPPYYYYYY! Puppypuppypuppypuppy!””

“They’re so cute when they’re young. And they’re cute when they’re old, too.”

“Say hello to our new baby!”

“Check out this little jellybean.”

“She’s just so fluffy!”

“Just look at that little nose.”

“Our newest addition has a bit of a hair problem.”

“Puppies. They make everything better.”

“Enjoy sleeping on my pillow while you can, because in a few more years you won’t fit.”

“Worth it!”

“I see a lot of house training in my future.”

“Little man had a big day.”

“Jokes on all of you — I get to snuggle with her whenever I want!”

“I wish they could stay like this forever, but housebroken.”

“I’d adopt them all if I could.”

“Can’t decide if I should scritch the ears or the chin first.”

“Look at those big old clumsy paws!”

“Cuteness overload!”

Funny Dog Captions

Dogs are lovable, faithful, and oh so cute. But sometimes the big dorks are hilarious, too. Share a laugh with your pup using some of these captions.



“10 out of 10 on Yelp.”

“Don’t tell mom I ate half of her purse. And don’t ask which half.”

“Your little code won’t be so handy once I learn how to spell!”

“Just once I wish someone would put food in front of you and tell you to ‘Leave it.’”

"Oh sure it's seven years of bad luck for you, but it's 49 for me!"

“Did the cat put you up to this?”

“Of course I want to go outside, why do you keep asking?”

“Not now, my dogs are killin’ me.”

“Forget barefoot, I wanna go dogfoot.”

“Something doesn’t smell right …”

“If anyone asks, we were out taking walkies.”

“My tail is crafty, but I’ll catch up to it one day.”

“I hate it when you make me beg.”

“It’s always ‘Who’s a good boy?’ and not ‘How’s a good boy?’”

“My dog keeps me on a short leash.”

“I’m going to name my next dog Phideux.”

“You can tell your dogs are thirsty when they form a line for the toilet.”

“My world begins and ends with a cold, wet nose.”

“Butt pats!”

“If I ever have to choose between you and my dog, I hope you’ve finished packing.”

“It’s all fun and games until the humans come home.”

“I think somebody’s about to do a backflip off the couch.”

“All we need now is a stick to chase.”

“I wish I could focus on anything as hard as my dog focuses on Snausages.”

“Bring me my kibble!”

“‘Meow’ means ‘woof’ in cat.”—George Carlin

“Paper shopping bags make great hats.”

“I need to start charging this dork rent.”

“Quick! Grab the Frisbee!”

“This isn’t all it’s barked up to be.”

Cute Dog Captions

When your dog is being too cute for words, or when you really want to drive home the sweetness, sometimes it helps to find those words elsewhere. Take a look at this captions for when you feel the need to drank the adorable to unreasonable levels.



“What else can be said except ‘Awwwwwww!’”

“Sometimes when I’m upset, my dog brings me toys.”

“When are cats ever this sweet?”

“Did you know that there are over three hundred words for love in canine?”—Gabrielle Zevin, Elsewhere

“He thinks he’s people!”

“This is what makes my world go ‘round.”

“There’s no such thing as too many kisses from your dog.”

“If I could be half the person my dog is, I'd be twice the human I am.”—Charles Yu, How to Live Safely in a Science Fictional Universe

“Dogs. Just … dogs.”

“I would move the stars to keep you in my life forever.”

“Happiness is belly rubs.”

“Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.”—Roger Caras

“We brought you home and my heart has been full ever since.”

“She always knows exactly when I need to pet a dog.”

“Pardon me while I put my face on your face.”

Dog Photo Captions

Did you manage to catch your little buddy being goofy? Was your dog looking particularly glamorous this morning? Try one of these captions on for size.



“Not me barking at nothing at 4 a.m. and then trying to eat toilet paper.”

“I make this look good.”

“Glamor shot!”

“This bark’s got some bite.”

“Treats incoming in 5. 4. 3. 2…”

“When you get home from the vet with a clean bill of health.”

“The pupper is pooped.”

“Well, someone is looking spectacular today.”

"No filter."

“1 like = I will boop the snoot.”

“Where would I be without my little furry buddy?”

“Hanging out with my best friend today.”

“Long hair don’t care.”

“Guess who’s having a birthday today!”

“There will be no shredding of the furniture while I’m gone.”

“Caught you red-pawed!”

“Looks like somebody is happy I’m home.”

“I have no idea what you’re talking about, I’ve been sleeping all day.”

“Caught in an awkward moment.”

“We’re having a bad fur day.”

“Believe it or not, this isn’t a painting.”

“Why don’t they ever hold still?”

“Check out my new haircut!”

“Here’s a quick (and adorable) timeline cleanse.”

“Nailed it on the first try.”

“3, 2, 1, sneeze!”

“Somebody blinked.”

“I have so many pictures of this sweetheart.”

“Nap time.”

“My little paper shredder.”

“When you fall asleep watching TV with your bff.”

“My furry son in the sun.”

“Those eyes just scream ‘Feed me now!’”

“We are very loved.”

“Ready, set, fetch!”

Pop Culture Pups

For those moments when your dog taps into the current zeitgeist—be it movies, tv, music, or whatever else. Or for if you really want to make your pun-hating friends cry.



“I came here to chew bubblegum and chase squirrels. And I’m all out of bubble gum.”

“Completely passed out. Such a Snoozin’ Sarandon.”

“Ooh-wee-hoo, I look just like Buddy Collie.”

“These Paws are on Patrol!”

“My dog loves to read Clive Barker.”

“No Timmys. No wells. Just vibes.”

“They patented it, packaged it, slapped it on a plastic lunchbox and now I’m smelling it. I wanna smell it!”

“They’re so excited for food I can hear the theme from Paws.”

“You want the boop? You can’t handle the boop!”

“No, these are the real Pet Shop Boys.”

"It's four blocks to the park, we've got our leash, half a bag of treats, it's mid-afternoon … and I found my sunglasses. Hit it."

“I’m not a bad dog, I’m just drawn that way.”

“We’re gonna need a bigger food bowl.”

“Presenting, Mad Max: Furry Road.”

“If my dog were a Transformer, his name would be Begatron.”

“Eat, Spay, Love.”

“Paint me like one of your French poodles.”

“You had me at ‘Who’s a good girl?’”

“We’re having a different kind of Dog Day Afternoon.”

“Where does he get those wonderful squeaky toys?”

“I think someone’s been tempted by the Bark Side of the Force.”

“Can you dig it??”

“There is no Dana, only drool.”

“We never were in Kansas, silly.”

“Go ahead, make me play.”

“Are you barkin’ at me?”

“Elementary, my dear Weimaraner.”

“We’re walkin’ here!”

“I whip my tail back and forth, I whip my tail back and forth.”

“There’s no crying in fetch!”

“Look at this angel. ‘All Dogs Go To Heaven’ indeed.”

“I find your lack of treats disturbing.”

“Show me the yummy!”

“The Call of the Not So Wild.”

“Outside of a dog, a book is man's best friend. Inside of a dog, it's too dark to read.”—Groucho Marx