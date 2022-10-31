That New Mac You Were Hoping for? You'll Probably Have to Wait 'Till 2023

Apple's next wave of Macs and MacBooks may not be making an appearance for the 2022 holiday season.

In his latest newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman explains that several new Mac models are on the way, but likely won't be making an appearance until early 2023 (presumably Q1). It's something that Gurman believes will likely coincide with the launch of iOS 16.3 and macOS Ventura 13.3, which are expected around February or March of next year.

Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty Images

The reasoning behind expecting new Mac announcements in early 2023 seems sound, as Apple did unveil the Mac Studio within that timeframe earlier this year. On top of that, Gurman points out that Apple CEO Tim Cook referred to the company's product line as being set for the rest of the season in a recent earnings call.

As for the computers themselves, the expectation is that many of the new models will be trading in M1 chips for M2 processors (and a possible M2 Max). These anticipated releases include new MacBook Pros, a Mac mini, and what would be Apple's first Mac Pro with Silicon. Much like firm release dates, hardware specs are still unverified, but Gurman believes the new Silicon Mac Pro will have options for 24 and 48 CPU cores, with up to 256GB of RAM.

For now, Apple hasn't officially detailed its Mac release plans, but Gurman rarely misses the mark, so you might not want to go into the season expecting new hardware. Lifewire has reached out to Apple for confirmation but has not heard back.

