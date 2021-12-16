Tesla Phone: News, Price, Release Date, Specs, and Rumors

The idea of a Tesla phone, rumored to be called Model Pi/P, has been circulating the internet. But how likely is a smartphone release? No credible sources have convinced us of its existence, but it got us thinking: what would a smartphone from the world's most valuable automaker actually look like?



When Will the Tesla Phone Be Released?

Tesla has a history of releasing interesting, though still on-brand products like the Cybertruck-inspired all-electric vehicle for kids, an umbrella with their logo stamped on it, and a stainless-steel whistle. Adding a smartphone to the mix wouldn't be nearly as unexpected, but its release isn't actually as believable as those other items, at least not yet.

There are two primary reasons we're questioning whether this phone is due for a real release:

The advanced features it's said to have. We'll get into these more below, but a few examples include Neuralink support and connectivity on Mars. Granted, those capabilities might not be planned in the first iteration of the phone, so it doesn't necessarily mean they have to be fully developed in order to see a more basic device from Tesla. It's reasonable to be skeptical when those ideas are thrown around this early.

Most of the rumors are from an early 2021 YouTube video from adrstudiodesign, but it's clearly stated those are the designer's ideas, not they're based on reality. Most of the rumors we've seen appear to be based off that source.



Lifewire’s Release Date Estimate Some estimates provide an ambitious release date of late 2021 or 2022, but we'll give Tesla more time and go with 2023–2024. That timeline makes more sense for the basic features covered below. If every rumor is true, there's little chance we'd see this phone until closer to 2030.

Tesla Phone Price Rumors

A phone with all the advanced tech described below, would absolutely cost more than a few thousand dollars. Subsequent versions might come down in price as more people start using the technology, but don't expect the first iteration to be affordable for most people.

If, however, as we theorize, the Tesla phone starts off relatively basic with just a few of the rumored features, we might see it at a more sensible $800-$1,200.



Pre-Order Information

We imagine an announcement many months before the official release, so pre-orders could start early. But without a release date to reference, we have no idea when pre-orders for the Tesla phone could start.

We'll provide any relevant links about pre-ordering here, assuming we ever come across reliable information about a release.



Tesla Phone Features

Considering Tesla's over-the-top features in their existing products, like the Cybertruck's bulletproof windows and bioweapon defense mode in some of their other vehicles, the rumors about this phone aren't surprising.

Here's what we've heard.

Satellite internet : This is reasonable considering SpaceX's space-based internet service Starlink has close ties to Tesla (Elon Musk is the CEO of both). There's even a case to be made a Tesla phone could help finance Mars colonization, a goal of the company since it was founded.

: This is reasonable considering SpaceX's space-based internet service Starlink has close ties to Tesla (Elon Musk is the CEO of both). There's even a case to be made a Tesla phone could help finance Mars colonization, a goal of the company since it was founded. Solar charging : Tesla manufactures solar panels as well as vehicles, so this isn't a far-fetched idea. It's unlikely the phone would rely only on solar, but it could have a Tesla-branded case which enables some amount of solar charging.

: Tesla manufactures solar panels as well as vehicles, so this isn't a far-fetched idea. It's unlikely the phone would rely only on solar, but it could have a Tesla-branded case which enables some amount of solar charging. Vehicle control : There's already a Tesla app for phones to perform some basic car functions: lock/unlock the car, control media playback, and summon the vehicle. This app would most assuredly be preinstalled on the Tesla phone, if not built-in to the operating system for easy access directly from the lock screen or via external buttons. It's also possible the app would be updated to have features exclusive to this phone's hardware.

: There's already a Tesla app for phones to perform some basic car functions: lock/unlock the car, control media playback, and summon the vehicle. This app would most assuredly be preinstalled on the Tesla phone, if not built-in to the operating system for easy access directly from the lock screen or via external buttons. It's also possible the app would be updated to have features exclusive to this phone's hardware. Astrophotography : Current phones already use AI and powerful cameras to help when photographing the night sky. Add that functionality to SpaceX's extraterrestrial focus that will inevitably bleed over into this phone, and you've got a device capable of great photos of astronomical objects.



: Current phones already use AI and powerful cameras to help when photographing the night sky. Add that functionality to SpaceX's extraterrestrial focus that will inevitably bleed over into this phone, and you've got a device capable of great photos of astronomical objects. Crypto mining : Another rumor we've heard is it'll mine cryptocurrency. Musk has been public about cryptocurrencies in the past, so it's not unreasonable to assume he'd want to embed this ability in a phone. While Bitcoin is more popular, the rumor is the Tesla phone will mine a new coin called Marscoin.

: Another rumor we've heard is it'll mine cryptocurrency. Musk has been public about cryptocurrencies in the past, so it's not unreasonable to assume he'd want to embed this ability in a phone. While Bitcoin is more popular, the rumor is the Tesla phone will mine a new coin called Marscoin. Neuralink support: The idea of computers interfacing with the brain is still essentially science fiction, and Neuralink is one of the companies working on it. They say they're "designing the first neural implant that will let you control a computer or mobile device anywhere you go." Could the first phone capable of such a feat be from Tesla? If this tech is ever realized, it'd make sense, considering Musk owns Neuralink.

It's far more reasonable to see something more tame become available first—i.e., those first five features only. If this phone is real, and Tesla holds out a release until implantable brain-machine interfaces are available, we'll surely have to wait several more years. While it's true he wants this tech to be used in humans as early as 2022, it wouldn't be available to everyone at first.

Tesla Phone Specs and Hardware

Assumptions are all anyone can run on right now, and with zero reliable sources to use, it's unclear what the Tesla phone will look like on the inside. It'll surely have all the standard components, so expect 1–2 TB of storage, 16 GB or more of RAM, an AMOLED display, and a screen around 6.5 inches.

As for the outside, check out the Tesla Model P concept designs created by ADR Studio, the source of most of these rumors. There are high-quality pictures you can look through.



Tesla phone concept. Adrstudiodesign.com

The Latest News About the Tesla Phone

