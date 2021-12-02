Tesla Announces Cybertruck-Inspired Vehicle for Kids

Remember the Cybertruck, Tesla’s polarizing and futuristic forthcoming electric truck? Now there’s a spinoff aimed at children.

On Thursday, Tesla released details about the Cyberquad for Kids, an electric ATV that takes many visual cues from the aforementioned Cybertruck. The Cyberquad is filled with stark angles, a horizontal light bar like its cousin, and is only available in black.

Tesla

As for specs, this kid-friendly ATV is pretty capable, with a lithium-ion battery that runs for 15 miles per charge and receives a full recharge after being plugged in for five hours. An electric motor can also whiz up to 10 miles per hour. And it can reverse if you are into that sort of thing.

The Cyberquad looks to be durable, which is the norm for ATVs. The vehicle includes a full-steel frame, disc brakes, and an adjustable suspension system.

It weighs 122 pounds, and though adults may be tempted to give the Cyberquad a whirl, it probably won’t work, as it features a maximum weight limit of 150 pounds. Tesla said the ATV is for “anyone eight and up.”

The Cyberquad costs $1,900, but preorders are already available, and units will start shipping out in two to three weeks.

It is only available to the 48 contiguous states via the US Tesla shop.