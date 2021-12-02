News > Smart & Connected Life Tesla Announces Cybertruck-Inspired Vehicle for Kids Introducing the Cyberquad By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 2, 2021 01:32PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Twitter Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Remember the Cybertruck, Tesla’s polarizing and futuristic forthcoming electric truck? Now there’s a spinoff aimed at children. On Thursday, Tesla released details about the Cyberquad for Kids, an electric ATV that takes many visual cues from the aforementioned Cybertruck. The Cyberquad is filled with stark angles, a horizontal light bar like its cousin, and is only available in black. Tesla As for specs, this kid-friendly ATV is pretty capable, with a lithium-ion battery that runs for 15 miles per charge and receives a full recharge after being plugged in for five hours. An electric motor can also whiz up to 10 miles per hour. And it can reverse if you are into that sort of thing. The Cyberquad looks to be durable, which is the norm for ATVs. The vehicle includes a full-steel frame, disc brakes, and an adjustable suspension system. It weighs 122 pounds, and though adults may be tempted to give the Cyberquad a whirl, it probably won’t work, as it features a maximum weight limit of 150 pounds. Tesla said the ATV is for “anyone eight and up.” The Cyberquad costs $1,900, but preorders are already available, and units will start shipping out in two to three weeks. It is only available to the 48 contiguous states via the US Tesla shop. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit