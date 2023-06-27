Stories Are Headed to Telegram, but With Their Own Kind of Twist

Finally, Telegram Stories is going to be a thing, with all the controls you'd expect to have.

After much user feedback (and some developer resistance), the popular messaging app Telegram is posed to roll out its own version of Stories.

Telegram has been gaining momentum for some time, rubbing shoulders with other well-known communication apps thanks in no small part to the privacy and security it promises. The app also continues to grow, with CEO and founder Du Rove announcing plans to provide its own take on Stories, as demanded by users "for years."

Rove explains that while Telegram will give users the often-requested feature, these Stories will be handled "in the Telegram way." Users posting their own Stories will be able to set each one to reach all users, contacts only, selected contacts, or exclusively Close Friends.

Stories posted by other contacts can be tucked into a Hidden list if you'd rather not clutter up the app's home screen, too. How long Stories last will also be adjustable—from six hours, 12, 24, to 48 hours or indefinitely—and permanent Stories can be saved to your profile page.

Dual camera support will also be available in Telegram's version of Stories, which will let you film video or take photos using both front and rear cameras at the same time. And on top of the various photo and video editing tools already found in the app, Stories will add your own tags, links, or captions. Reposting channel messages to Stories (in a similar fashion to Instagram) will also be possible in the future. However, it's unclear if this feature will be available as soon as Stories go public.

Stories in Telegram aren't quite out of the testing phase yet but are expected to roll out at some point in early July. Until then, you can check out Du Rove's video detailing how they will work and some of the options it provides.