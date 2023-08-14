Technics’ New Wireless Earbuds Promise Quality Sound and 3-Way Pairing

If you're looking for a new pair of noise-canceling earbuds and wish you could pair them with more than two devices at once, These may be the earbuds for you.

Technics is launching a new pair of true wireless, noise-canceling earbuds that promise quality sound and a three-way simultaneous connection.

Another pair of wireless earbuds is joining Technics' 2023 lineup by way of its newly-announced EAH-AZ40M2 model. According to Technics, the EAH-AZ40M2 will provide clear audio across music, calls, and more, along with interruption-free active noise cancellation and an improved Bluetooth Multipoint Connection.

Technics

While sharp audio and active noise cancellation aren't new concepts for wireless earbuds, the EAH-AZ40M2 does boast a 6mm audio driver for improved sound. The new earbuds also promise a dynamic audio range with reduced distortion due to a number of design choices, like an acoustic control chamber and harmonizer.

EAH-AZ40M2 is also meant to be a step up from Technics' previous EAH-AZ40 earbuds with the addition of the previously-mentioned active noise cancellation. Though Technics has stated that results may vary based on ear shape and other contributing factors, which is why four different earpiece sizes are included.

Technics

Multi-device connection via Bluetooth is another aspect of the EAH-AZ40M2 that Technics is very proud of, with the company claiming that you can pair the earbuds with up to three devices at once. So long as they're all connected to the EAH-AZ40M2 over Bluetooth, you can switch between them quickly and easily. And the playback time is estimated to be around five and a half hours (with noise cancellation) for just the earbuds or up to 18 hours (also with noise cancellation) with the charging case.

You can order a pair of Technics' EAH-AZ40M2 wireless earbuds in black, rose gold, or silver directly from Technics or through either Best Buy or Amazon, later this month. While Technics has not provided a specific release date, it has stated that all versions of the EAH-AZ40M2 earbuds will be priced at $169.99.