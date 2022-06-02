News > Phones TCL's New Budget 5G Phone Lets You Doodle on It The Stylus 5G launches for less than $300 By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 2, 2022 12:37PM EDT Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming TCL has launched its new budget-friendly Stylus 5G smartphone, which, as the name suggests, comes with a stylus. Starting at $258, the Stylus 5G sports a 6.81-inch FHD+ (2220x1080 resolution) display powered by TCL's proprietary display technology, NXTVISION. The phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset and promises some unique apps that take advantage of the stylus. TCL According to TCL, NXTVISION improves image quality with its SDR to HDR upscaling feature that improves the contrast whenever you play a game or stream a show. The feature also has Eye Comfort Mode, which automatically adjusts screen brightness to protect against eye strain. The Stylus 5G also features AI-powered tech that can recognize the minute details in handwriting to make recognition even better. There's also MyScript Calculator 2, an app that lets you write math equations on the screen to immediately calculate an answer. Powering all this is a MediaTek chipset that rocks an eight-core CPU and 4GB of RAM to provide 5G connectivity for low latency. The Stylus 5G also houses a 4,000 mAH battery which TCL says will last 16 hours on a single charge. TCL The Stylus 5G's camera has a 50MP main lens, 5MP super wide-angle option, and a 2MP macro lens that can save photos to the phone's 128GB of storage, "expandable to 2TB." You can get the phone right now in Lunar Black on TCL's website or at a local retailer. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit