TCL's New Budget 5G Phone Lets You Doodle on It

TCL has launched its new budget-friendly Stylus 5G smartphone, which, as the name suggests, comes with a stylus.

Starting at $258, the Stylus 5G sports a 6.81-inch FHD+ (2220x1080 resolution) display powered by TCL's proprietary display technology, NXTVISION. The phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset and promises some unique apps that take advantage of the stylus.

TCL

According to TCL, NXTVISION improves image quality with its SDR to HDR upscaling feature that improves the contrast whenever you play a game or stream a show. The feature also has Eye Comfort Mode, which automatically adjusts screen brightness to protect against eye strain.

The Stylus 5G also features AI-powered tech that can recognize the minute details in handwriting to make recognition even better. There's also MyScript Calculator 2, an app that lets you write math equations on the screen to immediately calculate an answer.

Powering all this is a MediaTek chipset that rocks an eight-core CPU and 4GB of RAM to provide 5G connectivity for low latency. The Stylus 5G also houses a 4,000 mAH battery which TCL says will last 16 hours on a single charge.

TCL

The Stylus 5G's camera has a 50MP main lens, 5MP super wide-angle option, and a 2MP macro lens that can save photos to the phone's 128GB of storage, "expandable to 2TB."

You can get the phone right now in Lunar Black on TCL's website or at a local retailer.