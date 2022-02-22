TCL's First 5G T-Mobile Smartphone Is Out on Friday

TCL's new TCL 30 XE 5G, which marks the company's first ever 5G smartphone for T-Mobile and T-Mobile Metro, is set to launch in the US on Friday, February 25th.

Initially announced at CES in January, the TCL 30 XE 5G looks to be roughly the same size as the TCL 20 Pro 5G, but isn't quite as powerful. It sports a slightly lower screen resolution, less memory, and a 13MP main camera compared to the 20 Pro 5G's 48MP Sony OIS camera. Though in fairness, at under $200, the TCL 30 XE is also less than half the price of the TCL 20 Pro, which will set you back $499.99.

TCL

As for what the TCL 30 XE 5G does offer, it uses a 6.52-inch NXTVISION 1600 x 720 HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also comes with MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, 4GB of RAM, and support for a MicroSD card for up to 512GB of added storage. It houses a 13MP rear-facing main camera—with additional 2MP cameras for both macro and depth—and supports video capture up to 1080p at 30fps. It will also come with Android 11 installed.

TCL

The battery performance for the TCL 30 XE 5G also seems about on par with TCL's other recent models, with a 4500mAh battery that can reach a full charge in under 2.5 hours. The phone itself, according to TCL, should provide up to 35 hours of mixed-use, up to 25 hours of talk time, or last up to 15 days on standby.

TCL's new TCL 30 XE 5G launches this Friday in the US through T-mobile for $198.00 or $199.99 on Metro.