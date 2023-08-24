TCL Launches Massive 98" S Class S5 TV With Bezel-less Design for Under $5k

This TV makes the entire 75” category look small. And with plenty of high-tech features and a discount on NFL Sunday Ticket, it also might be considered affordable, if you have a wall to hang it on.

Due to exorbitant pricing, it’s usually sports bars and business spaces that buy televisions larger than 85 inches, though TCL just released a (relatively) budget-friendly model.

The TCL S Class S5 is a behemoth at 98 inches and costs just under $5k. While this might be extremely expensive for cash-strapped consumers, competing models in that size range cost around $10k or more. The price point here is cheap enough to make it an attractive option for the centerpiece of a dedicated entertainment room for some.

TCL

The sheer size of the LCD display is the big draw here, but this is a modern smart TV with all kinds of bells and whistles. The native panel refresh rate is 120Hz, but a game accelerator function ups the refresh rate to 240Hz in certain instances. The TV also allows access to AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for increased HDR vibrancy and reduced stutter and lag. This is further aided by the inclusion of HDR Ultra with Dolby Vision IQ.

TCL also advertises a wide color gamut, additional backlighting to assist with brightness, and integration with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth, and other audio standards. This is 2023, so of course, this smart TV has integrated voice control and built-in access to Google TV. As for the design, the exterior is bezel-less to allow the model to really pop when strapped to a wall.

TCL

As previously mentioned, the S5 costs just under $5k, though it ships with a serious perk for sports fans. If you purchase one before September 19, you get $200 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription, which provides access to every Sunday afternoon out-of-market game. This subscription costs $350 on its own, so the discount brings it down to $150. Preorders for the S5 start today, with TVs shipping out soon.