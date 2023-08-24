News > Home Theater & Entertainment TCL Launches Massive 98" S Class S5 TV With Bezel-less Design for Under $5k Plus a steep discount on an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on August 24, 2023 12:25PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Home Theater & Entertainment Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming This TV makes the entire 75” category look small. And with plenty of high-tech features and a discount on NFL Sunday Ticket, it also might be considered affordable, if you have a wall to hang it on. Due to exorbitant pricing, it’s usually sports bars and business spaces that buy televisions larger than 85 inches, though TCL just released a (relatively) budget-friendly model. The TCL S Class S5 is a behemoth at 98 inches and costs just under $5k. While this might be extremely expensive for cash-strapped consumers, competing models in that size range cost around $10k or more. The price point here is cheap enough to make it an attractive option for the centerpiece of a dedicated entertainment room for some. TCL The sheer size of the LCD display is the big draw here, but this is a modern smart TV with all kinds of bells and whistles. The native panel refresh rate is 120Hz, but a game accelerator function ups the refresh rate to 240Hz in certain instances. The TV also allows access to AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for increased HDR vibrancy and reduced stutter and lag. This is further aided by the inclusion of HDR Ultra with Dolby Vision IQ. TCL also advertises a wide color gamut, additional backlighting to assist with brightness, and integration with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth, and other audio standards. This is 2023, so of course, this smart TV has integrated voice control and built-in access to Google TV. As for the design, the exterior is bezel-less to allow the model to really pop when strapped to a wall. TCL As previously mentioned, the S5 costs just under $5k, though it ships with a serious perk for sports fans. If you purchase one before September 19, you get $200 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription, which provides access to every Sunday afternoon out-of-market game. This subscription costs $350 on its own, so the discount brings it down to $150. Preorders for the S5 start today, with TVs shipping out soon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit