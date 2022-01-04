TCL Mobile Announces Its First-Ever Laptop and New 5G Phones

TCL Mobile announced a new group of devices at CES 2022, including smartphones, a tablet, and the company's first-ever laptop.

According to TCL, the new BOOK 14 Go is a thinly-designed laptop with 4G LTE connectivity, Windows 11 built-in, and made with students in mind. Conversely, the company's upcoming TCL 30 smartphone series will be led by multiple 5G devices.

TCL Mobile

The BOOK 14 Go laptop is powered by the Snapdragon 7c compute platform, which delivers a 12-hour battery life and enables 4G LTE for connectivity anywhere. Measuring at around half an inch thick and weighing roughly three pounds, this laptop is highly portable and can easily slip into a backpack.



TCL also announced the NXTPAPER 10s tablet, which minimizes eye strain, in addition to several other tablets, including three designed for children. The NXTPAPER 10s reduces the amount of blue light by over 50 percent, has an anti-glare finish, and uses 10 layers of protection to retain natural colors.

The BOOK 14 Go will have a price tag of $349 and will be available starting Q2 2022 in select regions, while the NXTPAPER 10s will be priced at $249. The tablet will be available in China and Europe first later this month, but no news when it will come to the US.



TCL Mobile

For smartphones, the company is introducing the TCL 30 XE 5G, which has a 90Hz refresh rate, 4GB of RAM, and a long-lasting battery. Alongside it is the TCL 30 V 5G, exclusive to Verizon and supports the company's Ultra-Wideband 5G and Nationwide 5G networks. The 30 V is powered by a 4500mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU.

Information on the smartphones' pricing and availability will be announced in the coming weeks.