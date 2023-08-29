TCL's Latest Android Phones Boast Paper-Like Screens That Go Easy on Your Eyes

These new smartphones with "paper-like" textured displays promise to reduce eye strain and cut back on screen glare.

A pair of new Android phones are on the way from TCL, with both scaling down the company's NXTPAPER tablet and laptop display technology to fit in your pocket.

TCL has been using NXTPAPER displays in several of its laptops and tablets, but now it's taking the eye strain-minimizing tech to the small screen with two new Android phones. The TCL 40 NXTPAPER and the TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G promise to go easier on your eyes and reduce screen glare while offering solid smartphone hardware.

TCL

While NXTPAPER's textured "paper-like viewing experience" that cuts down on blue light (to make regular screen reading a bit more comfortable) is present in both phones, there are differences. The TCL 40 NXTPAPER offers a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with 256GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM (plus an 8GB virtual RAM expansion option) to better handle multitasking across apps. It also comes with a 32MP front-facing camera, a 50MP rear camera with a 2MP macro sensor, and a 5MP ultra-wide camera.

TCL

The TCL 40 NXTPAPER 5G features a smaller 6.6-inch HD+ "paper-like" screen, along with 256GB of storage space and 6GB of RAM—and an expansion option for 6GB of virtual RAM. It also includes an 8MP front camera, while TCL states that the 50MP rear camera can take advantage of AI processes for more professional-looking photos and videos.

Sales for the TCL 40 NXTPAPER, priced at €199 (approx. $215), will begin in Europe starting in September, while the 5G model will hit Europe for €249 (approx. $270) in October. Global availability for both versions is expected to begin at an unspecified date later this year.