Axolotls make for great allies if you know the right way to approach them. Here's where to find and how to tame Axolotls in Minecraft.



Instructions in this article apply to Minecraft on all platforms.

How Do You Tame an Axolotl?

Follow these steps to make an Axolotl your ally:

Craft a Bucket using 3 Iron Ingots. In the top row of your Crafting Table, put 2 Iron Ingots in the first and third boxes, then put 1 Iron Ingot in the center of the second row.

To make a Crafting Table, use 4 Wood Planks of any type. You can craft Iron Ingots from Blocks of Iron. Fill the Bucket with water by using it on a water block. Find a Tropical Fish. Tropical Fish come in many types and tend to live deep under the ocean in warm biomes.

Equip the Water Bucket, then use it on the Tropical Fish to catch it in the Bucket. Axolotls only like live fish, so you must catch them in Water Buckets. Tropical Fish you catch from fishing won't work. Find an Axolotl and equip the Bucket of Tropical Fish. The Axolotl should swim right up to you. As long as you are holding the Bucket of Tropical Fish, your Axolotl will swim beside you and attack other aquatic mobs.

Don't actually give the Tropical Fish to the Axolotl. If you feed the Axolotl, it will lose interest and stop following you.



Where Can You Find an Axolotl in Minecraft?

Axolotls can be found in pools of water inside Lush Caves. When you see Azalea trees, look for a cave entrance or start digging to find a Lush Cave. Axolotls only spawn deep underground (below Y coordinate -63) in absolute darkness, so bring some torches with you.



What Can You Do With Axolotls?

Technically, Axolotls can't be tamed in the same sense you can tame an Ocelot or some other animals. However, you can effectively tame an Axolotl and have it follow you around by holding a Bucket of Tropical Fish. The Axolotl will ignore you when you're not holding what it wants.

Axolotls are not aggressive toward players, but they attack most other aquatic mobs. When attacked, Axolotls play dead and begin to regenerate health, but they can still take damage and die. Axolotls are picky eaters as they will only eat live Tropical Fish.



Axolotls can come on land, but they won't travel more than a few blocks away from water. If you want one to follow you out of the water, use Lead on it to create a leash. Just keep in mind your Axolotl will perish if it spends too much time out of water.

If you want to keep one as a pet, use a Water Bucket on an Axolotl to scoop it up just like you did with the fish. Then, carry it wherever you want and use the Bucket to release your Axolotl. Since they don't stray far from water, you don't have to worry about them wandering off so long as you put them in a pool at least two blocks deep.



To breed Axolotls, feed Tropical Fish to two adult Axolotl when they are near each other. Give your baby Axolotl Tropical Fish to make it grow into an adult.