3 Ways to Take a Scrolling Screenshot on iPhone

What to Know Press Volume Up + Power for screenshot > tap preview thumbnail > tap Full Page > tap Done > save screenshot.



+ for screenshot > tap preview thumbnail > tap > tap > save screenshot. Use Assistive Touch , Back Tap , or Siri for screenshot > tap preview thumbnail > tap Full Page > tap Done > save.



, , or for screenshot > tap preview thumbnail > tap > tap > save. Find saved scrolling screenshots in the Files app.

This article explains three ways you can take a scrolling screenshot on your iPhone, without relying on any third-party apps.



As of writing, this function only works with screenshots taken in the Safari web browser.

How to Take a Scrolling Screenshot on an iPhone

Unlike a regular iPhone screenshot (Volume Up + Power button) that only grabs exactly what’s displayed on your phone’s screen, scrolling screenshots go outside the boundaries. Think of it as a panorama photo, but for a screenshot.



You’ll need Apple’s Files app in order to store scrolling screenshots, which are saved as a PDF.

Press your iPhone’s Volume Up and Power buttons at the same time (like a regular screenshot). Tap the screenshot preview that appears in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Tap the Full Page tab at the top of the screen, beneath the editing icons. On the right side, you'll see a representation of the entire page. There are teeny tiny grab handles at the top and bottom of the small representation. You can drag those to capture the part of the page you need. Tap Done in the top-left corner to finish, then Save PDF to Files (or Save All to Files if more than one screenshot is taken). Or tap the Share icon in the top-right corner of the screen, then tap Save to Files. If you want to share the screenshot straight away, tap the share button in the upper right (box with an arrow pointing up), and share the file via Messages, email, etc. Then, when finished, follow the rest of the directions above. When prompted, select a location on your iPhone (or iCloud Drive if you use it) and tap Save in the top-right corner of the screen. You can find your saved scrolling screenshot by opening the Files app, which should appear in the Recents category.

Want a cleaner screenshot of a web page? Use Reader Mode to strip out ads and then take the scrolling screenshot.

AssistiveTouch Can Also Take a Scrolling Screenshot

You can also take a scrolling screenshot using the iPhone's built-in accessibility feature: AssistiveTouch.



To take a screenshot with AssistiveTouch, you’ll need to have the function set up in Settings > Accessibility > Touch > AssistiveTouch.

Use your set AssistiveTouch command to take a screenshot of a web page or large document. When set up for it, you can use Back Tap to take a screenshot instead. Once a screenshot is taken, tap the preview thumbnail that appears in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Tap the Full Page tab towards the top-right corner of the screen to see what the scrolling screenshot will look like. Tap Done in the top-left corner of the screen to finish, then tap Save PDF to Files (or Save All to Files if more than one screenshot is taken) to confirm. Select a location to save your scrolling screenshot. You can use the Files app to view it once it’s saved.

Hey Siri, Take a Screenshot

Siri is always around to help, too. Just say "Hey Siri, take a screenshot,” and the digital assistant will do the rest. You'll then need to interact with the screenshot as in the first section to capture the entire page.