How to Take a Scrolling Screenshot in Android 12

What to Know Press and hold the Power and Volume Down buttons. Select Capture more from the prompt on the lower left.

from the prompt on the lower left. The resulting image includes any content above and below the original screenshot.



Only certain apps currently support the scrolling screenshots feature.



This article explains how to take scrolling screenshots in Android 12.

How to Take Scrolling Screenshots in Android 12

If you already know how to take a screenshot with your Android device, then you're already halfway there. For those that don't, this process takes a few seconds, so just follow these directions.

Locate the image, app, or webpage you'd like to screenshot.

Press and hold the Power and Volume Down buttons to take a screenshot. Each screenshot is saved into a dedicated folder on the device.

From the prompt that comes up in the lower left part of the screen, the image can be seen full screen, it can be shared via social media and MMS, it can be edited, or the Capture more button can be selected. This last option will start the process of creating a scrolling screenshot.

After selecting the Capture more option, the full image will be displayed. This will include the original screenshot, as well as any content above and below the original screenshot. The new screenshot's edges can be manipulated to make a larger image.

Once the scrolling screenshot's area has been selected, edits can be made to the final image. After alterations are complete, the scrolling screenshot can be saved by tapping the Save button on the top left of the screen.

After saving, the scrolling screenshot can be viewed in the Android 12 photo gallery app, as well as any other preferred image viewing apps.



Note If the "Capture more" option doesn't show up during step 3, then app, image, or webpage is not compatible with scrolling screenshots.

Will My Android 12 Smartphone Have Scrolling Screenshot?

Yes, as one of the main features behind Android 12, screenshot scrolling should be included in every smartphone or device. They key point to remember is your device has to be running Android 12.

Previous versions of Android required a third-party app like LongShot to create a scrolling screenshot. In fact, other smartphone manufacturers added scrolling screenshot functionality, just under different names like "scroll capture" and "scrollshot."

The option to create a scrolling screenshot in Android 12 is dependent on a number of factors, the first of which being whether or not the phone in question is running Android 12. Scrolling screenshots is a new feature natively found in Android 12 for the first time since Google launched the operating system. Though the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the only two phones on the market with Android 12 pre-loaded, numerous other phones either can currently upgrade to the new OS or will eventually gain access to the Android 12.



How Do I Enable Scrolling in My Screenshots?

If using Android 12, all that needs to be done is to take a screenshot in a supported app, image, or webpage and select the "Capture more" option. From there, the screenshot can be resized to make it both larger and scrollable.

