How to Screenshot on a Surface Pro 8

There are many ways to take a screenshot on a Surface Pro 8 by using Windows’ built-in Snipping Tool app, third-party software, or a keyboard shortcut. This guide will break down each screenshot method and explain how to use each one to capture screen content, save it as an image, and use it in another application.

How Do I Take a Screenshot on My Surface Pro 8?

There are several effective ways for taking screenshots on a Microsoft Surface Pro 8.

Screenshot Method 1: Using the Snipping Tool

The Snipping Tool app is a free tool that's pre-installed with the Windows operating system. It can be used to take screenshots of the entire display, select parts of the screen, or an open window.

Snipping Tool used to be called Snip & Sketch.

Select Start.

If you have a Surface Pen stylus, you can quickly press its top button twice to open the Snipping Tool app. Select All apps.

Select Snipping Tool.

Select New.

Drag the cursor over the area you want to take a screenshot of.

Select a tool from the Snipping Tool toolbar under your screenshot to edit the image.

When you’re ready, select the ellipsis icon.

Select Save to save your screenshot or Share to send the file to someone directly from the Snipping Tool app.

To customize the content selected in your Surface Pro 8 screenshot, select the Rectangle mode menu within Snipping Tool. Select Window mode to take a screenshot of a single app, Full-screen mode to screenshot everything on your Surface Pro 8’s screen, or Free-form mode to draw an area to screenshot with your mouse or stylus.

Select the Timer menu to create a countdown before your screenshot is taken.



Screenshot Method 2: Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts

There are several keyboard shortcuts used to take screenshots on a Surface Pro 8.

To located a saved screenshot file on your Surface Pro 8, use the Windows File Explorer app.

PrtScn : Press the Print Screen key to immediately take a screenshot of the entire display and copy it to your clipboard. You can then paste the screenshot into another app by using the Ctrl + V keyboard shortcut or an in-app Paste command.

: Press the Print Screen key to immediately take a screenshot of the entire display and copy it to your clipboard. You can then paste the screenshot into another app by using the + keyboard shortcut or an in-app command. PrtScn + Windows : Takes a screenshot of the entire display and saves it to the This PC > Pictures > Screenshots folder. You can then open this image file in another app as you would with any other photo or graphic.

+ : Takes a screenshot of the entire display and saves it to the > > folder. You can then open this image file in another app as you would with any other photo or graphic. PrtScn + Alt : Takes a screenshot of the top app and saves it to the clipboard.

+ : Takes a screenshot of the top app and saves it to the clipboard. PrtScn + Alt + Windows : Same as the above but saves the screenshot to This PC > Pictures > Screenshots .

+ + : Same as the above but saves the screenshot to > > . Windows + Shift + S: This keyboard shortcut opens the Snipping Tool app.

Screenshot Method 3: The Power and Volume Buttons

This method is a great way to take a screenshot with your Surface Pro 8 and is particularly useful for when you don’t have your Type Cover or keyboard attached.

All you need to do is press the physical Power and Volume Up buttons on the top of your Surface Pro 8 at the same time. A screenshot of your entire screen will be taken and saved to the This PC > Pictures > Screenshots folder.

Screenshot Method 4: Screenshot Apps and Tools

Some other pre-installed apps also feature their own built-in tools to take screenshots on your Surface Pro 8.

Xbox Game Bar : The Xbox Game Bar app comes pre-installed as part of the Windows operating system. It’s primarily used for recording video games but it also has a capture tool for screenshots.

: The Xbox Game Bar app comes pre-installed as part of the Windows operating system. It’s primarily used for recording video games but it also has a capture tool for screenshots. Microsoft Edge: Microsoft’s own web browser app has a built-in screenshot tool you can use to take photos of website content. Select Web capture from the app’s ellipsis menu or press Ctrl + Shift + S while Edge is open.

In addition to the above apps, you can also use a large number of third-party apps and services for screenshotting content.