How to Take a Screenshot on a OnePlus Phone

What to Know Take a screenshot by pressing and holding both the Power and Volume Down buttons.

If activated in the phone's settings, a gesture control can take screenshots by swiping downwards on the screen with three fingers.

Expanded Screenshots are available if taking a screenshot of an app or website with a scroll bar.



This article explains how to take a screenshot on a OnePlus smartphone.

How to Take a Screenshot on a OnePlus device

Though OnePlus smartphones run on a custom version of Android called OxygenOS, most of its core features carry over. If you already know the hardware-based method of taking a screenshot on Android, then you know one way to take a screenshot on an OnePlus device. For those that don't know, the process takes a few seconds and requires two simultaneous button presses.

Navigate your device to the app, image, or website you'd like to screenshot.

Press and hold the Power and Volume Down buttons at the same time to take a screenshot. The display will flash and a preview of the screenshot will appear in the bottom right corner of the screen. Tap on the screenshot preview to see a larger preview of the image. From there you can edit, delete, or share the screenshot.



How to Enable and Use Gesture Controls to Take a Screenshot

Along with the standard way of taking a screenshot on an Android device, OnePlus users can enable specific gesture controls to do the same thing. With a simple downward swipe of three fingers, a screenshot can be taken at a moment's notice.

To enable the screenshot quick gesture, open the Settings app. Once in the Settings app, scroll down and select Buttons & gestures > Quick gestures. From here, make sure to enable Three-finger screenshot.

With that option enabled, all you need to do is swipe down anywhere on the screen with your index, middle, and ring finger down to take a screenshot.

How to Take an Expanded Screenshot on a OnePlus Device

Sometimes you may want to take a screenshot of an article or image that stretches past your display. On devices with Oxygen OS 11 and up, an expanded screenshot can be taken if what you're taking the image of has a scroll bar on the right side of the screen. The following steps are not too different from how to take a scrolling screenshot on an Android 12 device.

Find an image, app, or website that extends beyond the confines of your OnePlus device's display.

Take a screenshot, either by pressing and holding the Power and Volume Down buttons or using the Three-finger screenshot quick gesture. In the bottom right corner of the display, the screenshot preview will be accompanied by an Expanded Screenshot button. Tap Expanded Screenshot to activate that option. On the next screen, the image will begin scrolling downwards on its own. Tap anywhere on the screen to stop scrolling and create the expanded screenshot.

If the "Expanded Screenshot" option doesn't show up during step 2, then the app, image, or website in question is not compatible with the functionality.

Where Are My Screenshots in OnePlus?

Whenever you take a screenshot, the image is saved to a dedicated folder in the operating system. You can locate them easily by following these steps.